Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Brownie Bites 266G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1956kJ / 468kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate brownie containing dark and milk chocolate, topped with salted caramel fudge.
- Indulge in our soft all butter brownie bites. Made with Belgian dark and milk chocolate that gives its rich taste, and topped with salted caramel pieces for a sweet, buttery finish.
- All butter brownie bite made with Belgian dark and milk chocolate, topped with salted caramel pieces.
- Pack size: 266G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (24%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Salted Caramel (5%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Glucose, Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Water, Flavouring], Dried Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened, in original packaging with lid on.
Number of uses
19 Servings
Recycling info
Tub. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
266g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bite (14g)
|Energy
|1956kJ / 468kcal
|274kJ / 65kcal
|Fat
|25.0g
|3.5g
|Saturates
|15.2g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|55.0g
|7.7g
|Sugars
|51.0g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|5.4g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
