Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Brownie Bites 266G

Tesco Finest Salted Caramel Brownie Bites 266G
£ 2.75
£1.04/100g

New

One bite

Energy
274kJ
65kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.5g

high

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.1g

high

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.1g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1956kJ / 468kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate brownie containing dark and milk chocolate, topped with salted caramel fudge.
  • Indulge in our soft all butter brownie bites. Made with Belgian dark and milk chocolate that gives its rich taste, and topped with salted caramel pieces for a sweet, buttery finish.
  • All butter brownie bite made with Belgian dark and milk chocolate, topped with salted caramel pieces.
  • Pack size: 266G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (24%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Milk Chocolate (6%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Salted Caramel (5%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Glucose, Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Water, Flavouring], Dried Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened, in original packaging with lid on.

Number of uses

19 Servings

Recycling info

Tub. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

266g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bite (14g)
Energy1956kJ / 468kcal274kJ / 65kcal
Fat25.0g3.5g
Saturates15.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate55.0g7.7g
Sugars51.0g7.1g
Fibre0.5g<0.1g
Protein5.4g0.8g
Salt0.13g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
