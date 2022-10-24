We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Corona Tropical Guava & Lime 330Ml

£2.75
£8.33/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Corona Tropical Guava & Lime 330ml
  • Learn more on www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Nothing says Corona quite like lime. Our Lime & Cactus balances the classic refreshment of lime with the sweet aroma of tropical fruit. It's the perfect introduction to the crisp, natural taste of Corona Tropical - an alcoholic sparkling water made with real fruit juice.
  • 96 Calories
  • Gluten-Free
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Distilled Spirit, Grape Juice from Concentrate* (4.1%), Lime Juice from Concentrate* (2%), Natural Flavourings, Carbon Dioxide

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Can Base

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy the corona way - served with a slice of lime

Name and address

  • Inbev Belgium,
  • BD Industriel 21,
  • B-1070 Brussels,
  • Belgium.

Importer address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml330ml
Energy [KJ/Kcal]121/29399/96
Fat [g]00
Of which Saturates [g]00
Carbohydrate [g]1.13.6
Of which Sugars [g]0.62.1
Protein [g]00
Salt [g]00.03
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Best flavour that they have out of the 3

5 stars

Best flavour that they have out of the 3

Big disappointment

1 stars

Watery and bland tasting. It was a big disappointment and didn’t taste of anything pleasant, let alone alcohol! Average sparkling water.

