Veetee Heat & Eat Long Grain Rice Pot 2X130g

These pots are delicious and make it so easy to add perfect fluffy rice to meals. I use them several times a week and they make cooking so much easier!
Perfect for one person
I love this rice. The microwave pouch rice is too much for one person and I hate waste so these are the perfect size for me.
very convenient
I buy Veetee Heat & Eat rice pots for 2 reasons. Since I cook for myself only and usually the rice pauches are for two people, I tend to eat it all to avoid the need to reheat them thus consuming unnecessary calories. The two separate portions provided by Veetee are therefore much better for me. They are also flat whilst standard tall pauches are too tall to go into my microwave and I have to cut the tops of them which is not how they should be cooked. I like the taste of Veetee rice and it only takes 1 min to microwve them. The only negative is that I find it difficult to separate the two servings by hand so have to use scissors. Recently when I did it, the film on one got detached and, not being sure that it was originally sealed, I had to discard it
Easy and convenient to use and good value. Easily stored for use when needed and cooks quickly.
Veetee long grain.
Love these individual portions, so easy to make and a must have to keep in the cupboard. Regular purchase for me, no waste, lovely fluffy rice every time.
Perfect
A staple in my cupboard. Easy to make just the right size portions for me and my husband and tastes delicious.
Love it 😊
By far the best rice! Fluffy every time & so quick to change your cook
Good quality perfect size fir one simple no waste
