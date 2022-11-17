We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Veetee Heat & Eat Long Grain Rice Pot 2X130g

Veetee Heat & Eat Long Grain Rice Pot 2X130g
£1.15
£4.43/kg

Product Description

  • Long Grain
  • Discover More at www.veetee.com
  • Head over to www.veetee.com to see how we do it!
  • Veetee rice is cooked using our unique Steam Filtered™ process, giving you perfectly fluffy rice in 60 seconds.
  • Steamed, Not Stodgy!
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • Steam Filtered
  • Perfectly Fluffy
  • Enjoy Now, Enjoy Later
  • Microwave or Stir Fry for 1 Min
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

Steamed Long Grain Rice (98%), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Glucono Delta Lactone

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Alternatively stir-fry each portion for 1 minute in a little vegetable oil. Do not reheat.

Produce of

Origin Non-UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Veetee Foods Ltd,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,

Return to

  • Veetee Foods Ltd,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4DU.

Net Contents

2 x 130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains:
Energy 591kJ/140kcal
Fat 1.6g
(of which saturates 0.2g)
Carbohydrates 27.9g
(of which sugars 0.2g)
Fibre 1.8g
Protein 2.6g
Salt 0.01g
These pots are delicious and make it so easy to ad

5 stars

These pots are delicious and make it so easy to add perfect fluffy rice to meals. I use them several times a week and they make cooking so much easier!

Perfect for one person

5 stars

I love this rice. The microwave pouch rice is too much for one person and I hate waste so these are the perfect size for me.

very convenient

4 stars

I buy Veetee Heat & Eat rice pots for 2 reasons. Since I cook for myself only and usually the rice pauches are for two people, I tend to eat it all to avoid the need to reheat them thus consuming unnecessary calories. The two separate portions provided by Veetee are therefore much better for me. They are also flat whilst standard tall pauches are too tall to go into my microwave and I have to cut the tops of them which is not how they should be cooked. I like the taste of Veetee rice and it only takes 1 min to microwve them. The only negative is that I find it difficult to separate the two servings by hand so have to use scissors. Recently when I did it, the film on one got detached and, not being sure that it was originally sealed, I had to discard it

Easy and convenient to use and good value. Easily

5 stars

Easy and convenient to use and good value. Easily stored for use when needed and cooks quickly.

Veetee long grain.

5 stars

Love these individual portions, so easy to make and a must have to keep in the cupboard. Regular purchase for me, no waste, lovely fluffy rice every time.

Perfect

5 stars

A staple in my cupboard. Easy to make just the right size portions for me and my husband and tastes delicious.

Love it 😊

5 stars

By far the best rice! Fluffy every time & so quick to change your cook

Good quality perfect size fir one simple no waste

5 stars

Good quality perfect size fir one simple no waste as it has been difficult to purchase rice just fir one living on their own great taste too

