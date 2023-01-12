We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nescafe Gold Blend Alta Rica Instant Coffee 95G

Nescafe Gold Blend Alta Rica Instant Coffee 95G

Low Everyday Price

£3.50
£3.68/100g

Low Everyday Price

Product Description

  • Freeze-dried soluble coffee
  • Carbon Trust Reducing CO₂
  • Same great taste. Now reducing CO₂*EQ
  • *Nescafé have reduced CO₂ emissions on Cap Columbia compared to 2018. See more about our ongoing activities at www.nescafe.com/gb/
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • ® Reg. trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Bold & Intense
  • 100% Arabica Coffee
  • Pack size: 95G

Information

Ingredients

100% Soluble Coffee

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • 1 tsp (1.8g) + 200ml hot water = 1 mug
  • 52**

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Jar. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • UK 0800 58 57 59
  • ROI 00800 6378 5385
  • www.nescafe.co.uk

Net Contents

95g ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Smooth taste

5 stars

Excellent coffee. Smooth and does not leave an aftertaste. Tried lots of different coffees, but this remains the favourite.

Best coffee - really rich flavour

5 stars

Best coffee - really rich flavour

I will not drink any other coffee, excellent

5 stars

I will not drink any other coffee, excellent

