19 Crimes Revolutionary Rose Wine 750Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of 19 Crimes Revolutionary Rose Wine 750Ml
Product Description

  19 Crimes Revolutionary Rose Wine 750Ml
  • Each Declared by His Majesty to be punishable on Conviction by Transportation.
  • Download the living wine labels app to discover their stories
  • For calorie information see - www.tweglobal.com/calories
  • A liquid ode to our past, 19 Crimes is inspired by those who, beginning in 1788, were transported to Australia for a life of hard labour. Many did not survive the journey. For the sea-beaten people who made it ashore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a harsh frontier colony, they forged fresh pathways and built new lives from their chequered pasts, brick by brick. This wine honours the history they wrote and the culture they built. A revolutionary dry style rosé with sweet spice.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A revolutionary dry style rosé with sweet spice

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Wine of Spain

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Ltd,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,

Importer address

  • Treasury Wine Estates Denmark APS,
  • Harbour House Sundkrogsgade 21,
  • DK 2100,
  • København,
  • Denmark.

Return to

  • Treasury Wine Estates Emea Ltd,
  • Regal House,
  • 70 London Road,
  • Twickenham Middlesex,
  • TW1 3QS,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

View all Rose Wine

Delicious Rose

5 stars

Lovely wine I really enjoyed it. Would buy again

