Walkers Less Salt Mild Cheese & Onion Crisps 6 X 25G

I. Love these crisps and prefer these to the original.
Tasty…..
The reduction in salt seems to allow the cheese and onion flavours to shine.
Very nice not so long lasting smell on your breath very suttle taste enjoyed them very much will buy again
Good crisps. Kids love them.
Lovely crisps, less salt brilliant
Do notice the difference in flavour. Due to lower salt content I would buy again.
Tasty as ever
As good as if not better than the nrmal c&o
Good flavour and quality crisp
Very tasty
They are very nice, good to have a good flavour without the tast of to much salt
Best cheese and onion crisps on the market