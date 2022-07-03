We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Walkers Less Salt Mild Cheese & Onion Crisps 6 X 25G

4.4(24)Write a review
image 1 of Walkers Less Salt Mild Cheese & Onion Crisps 6 X 25G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

Each inner pack contains:

Energy
536kJ
129kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.4g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2145kJ

Product Description

  • Mild Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Crisps
  • To find out more about how we care for our spuds and our planet, visit www.walkers.co.uk/sustainability
  • - New great tasting Mild Cheese & Onion Walkers crisps with 45% less salt**
  • - ** vs. the average salt value of regular potato crisps
  • - Made with 100% British potatoes
  • - Perfect to bring a tasty crunch to your lunch
  • - Multipack contains 6 packs crisps
  • - Suitable for Vegetarians
  • - No added MSG or artificial colours
  • We've created a delicious range of crisps, with all the great flavour you love from Walkers and 45% less salt**.
  • At Walkers we have brought moments of Delicious Crunchiness & Smiles to everyone in Britain since 1948.
  • So when life gives you potatoes...Make crisps
  • H. Walker
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Walkers, and the Walkers Logo, are registered trademarks ©2021.
  • Great Taste
  • 100% Great British Potatoes
  • Delicious Flavour
  • We use sustainably sourced British potatoes
  • 100% quality ingredients
  • Fresh taste guaranteed
  • No added MSG or artificial colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Cheese & Onion Seasoning [Onion Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Flavouring (contains Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Sugar, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Whey Protein (from Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Garlic Powder, Colours (Annatto Bixin, Paprika Extract)], Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol Rich Extract, Citric Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • At Walkers, we relentlessly pursue the best, freshest, tastiest, crunchiest crisps. But if we didn't nail it this time, please contact us here:
  • www.walkers.co.uk
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408
  • Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Consumer Care
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • Please have product available when calling.

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g(%*) Pack
Energy2145kJ536kJ(6%*)
-515kcal129kcal(6%*)
Fat29g7.4g(11%*)
of which Saturates2.4g0.6g(3%*)
Carbohydrate54g13g
of which Sugars2.6g0.7g(<1%*)
Fibre6.4g1.6g
Protein6.6g1.7g
Salt0.62g0.16g(3%*)
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

24 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I. Love these crisps and prefer these to the origi

5 stars

I. Love these crisps and prefer these to the original.

Tasty…..

5 stars

The reduction in salt seems to allow the cheese and onion flavours to shine.

Very nice not so long lasting smell on your breath

5 stars

Very nice not so long lasting smell on your breath very suttle taste enjoyed them very much will buy again

Good crisps. Kids love them.

5 stars

Good crisps. Kids love them.

Lovely crisps, less salt brilliant

5 stars

Lovely crisps, less salt brilliant

Do notice the difference in flavour. Due to lower

3 stars

Do notice the difference in flavour. Due to lower salt content I would buy again.

Tasty as ever

5 stars

As good as if not better than the nrmal c&o

Good flavour and quality crisp

5 stars

Good flavour and quality crisp

Very tasty

5 stars

They are very nice, good to have a good flavour without the tast of to much salt

Best cheese and onion crisps on the market

5 stars

Best cheese and onion crisps on the market

1-10 of 24 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here