The Gym Kitchen Tandoori Chicken Pizza 230G

Fantastic low calorie pizza
This pizza is so good for the calories will definitely buy again!
Great low cal treat
Great for a treat without the heavy calories. Really tasty will definitely be buying again
Don't bother
6 small pieces of tasteless chicken and not a lot else !!
If you’re looking for a healthy pizza, this is it.
If you’re looking for a healthy pizza, this is it. Only negative is the pizza is relatively small for the price, other than that this is a super tasty healthy pizza!
Terrible!
This pizza is absolutely terrible! The base is no thicker than the card it is packaged in and the topping is non-existent! It appears they have tried to make a semi-healthy pizza by removing anything that resembles a pizza and it looks nothing like the picture on the box. Very disappointed, would not buy again.
Waste of money
5 pieces of what looked like chicken unfortunately it had no taste thought it was tofu. Had to add more vegetables and cheese topping. Waste of money.