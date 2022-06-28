We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Gym Kitchen Tandoori Chicken Pizza 230G

The Gym Kitchen Tandoori Chicken Pizza 230G
£ 2.75
£1.20/100g
Per (oven cooked) pizza

Energy
1398kJ
331kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.1g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.1g

medium

18%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • A part baked Protein Pizza Base topped with Pizza Sauce with Herbs, Mozzarella Cheese, Tandoori Chicken Pieces, Mixed Peppers and Red Onions
  • Macro Friendly
  • Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
  • Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think healthy eating should be hard, boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-friendly and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great! Hope you enjoy!
  • Macro Friendly
  • Food to Fuel
  • High in Protein
  • 20g Protein
  • 331 Kcal Per Serving
  • 1 of Your 5 a Day
  • 48g Carbs Per Serving
  • 6.1g Fat
  • Oven Cook from Frozen or Chilled
  • More Than a Pizza... It's a Lifestyle!
  • Pack size: 230G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Protein Pizza Base (34%) (Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Pea Protein, Yeast, Psyllium Husk, Salt, Flour, Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid), Tomato Sauce with Herbs (22.7%) (Tomatoes, Water, Salt, Oregano), Tandoori Chicken (15.9%) (Chicken Breast, Tandoori Seasoning (Paprika, Cumin, Coriander, Chilli, Ginger, Black Pepper, Fenugreek, Clove), Garlic, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Tomato, Citric Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract]), Mixed Pepper (13.6%) (Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Green Pepper), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (9%), Red Onion (2.2%)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen <-18CKeep refrigerated 0-5C For use by date: see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: If purchased frozen, once defrosted consume within 24 hours.
Do not reheat or refreeze.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Instructions: 200°C/ 400°F / Gas Mark 6 - 12 to 14 minutes
Preheat your oven at 200°C /400°F / Gas Mark 6. Remove all outer packaging. Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf in the middle of the pre-heated oven. Bake directly from frozen for 12 to 14 minutes, or until thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout. Adjust cooking times accordingly for a crispier base. If using a fan assisted oven reduce the temperature accordingly.

Instructions: 200°C / 400°F / Gas Mark 6 - 6 to 8 minutes
Preheat your oven at 200°C/ 400°F / Gas Mark 6. Remove all outer packaging. Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf in the middle of the pre-heated oven. Bake directly from chilled for 6 to 8 minutes, or until thoroughly cooked and piping hot throughout. Adjust cooking times accordingly for a crispier base. If using a fan assisted oven reduce the temperature accordingly.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Warnings

  • Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • UK address
  • TGK Brand Limited,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.
  • EU address

Return to

  • Connect with us
  • www.thegymkitchen.com
  • hello@thegymkitchen.com
  • TGK Brand Limited,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Pizza (oven cooked)Per 100gRI (%) *
Energy kJ1398699
Energy kcal33116617%
Fat, total6.1g3.0g9%
- saturates3.7g1.9g19%
Carbohydrate48g24g19%
- sugars6.1g3.0g7%
Fibre4.5g2.2g
Protein20g10g40%
Salt1.1g0.55g18%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
This pack provides 1 serving---

Safety information

Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Fantastic low calorie pizza

5 stars

This pizza is so good for the calories will definitely buy again!

Great low cal treat

5 stars

Great for a treat without the heavy calories. Really tasty will definitely be buying again

Don't bother

1 stars

6 small pieces of tasteless chicken and not a lot else !!

If you’re looking for a healthy pizza, this is it.

5 stars

If you’re looking for a healthy pizza, this is it. Only negative is the pizza is relatively small for the price, other than that this is a super tasty healthy pizza!

Terrible!

1 stars

This pizza is absolutely terrible! The base is no thicker than the card it is packaged in and the topping is non-existent! It appears they have tried to make a semi-healthy pizza by removing anything that resembles a pizza and it looks nothing like the picture on the box. Very disappointed, would not buy again.

Waste of money

1 stars

5 pieces of what looked like chicken unfortunately it had no taste thought it was tofu. Had to add more vegetables and cheese topping. Waste of money.

