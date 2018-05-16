New
Roastworks The Bold Coffee Beans 200G
Product Description
- Roastworks The Bold Coffee Beans 200g
- Our signature espresso blend from outstanding producers in Brazil and Guatemala. Roasted a little darker to accentuate body, richness and notes of black forest gateau.
- Taste: Black forest gateau, caramel, intense
- Brewing: Suitable for all brew methods including home espresso machines.
- Blend: It's time to rejoice in the dark side of life. This blend has been roasted for body and strength. Grown by two speciality coffee producers in Brazil and Guatemala who dedicate their time to producing the sweetest, highest quality coffees.
- Acidity - 2
- Sweetness - 4
- Body - 5
- Roast Level - 5
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
100% Arabica Coffee
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened keep bag sealed.Best before: See back of bag.
Produce of
Roasted in the UK
Name and address
- Roastworks Coffee Co. Ltd.,
- Unit 7 Blackdown Park,
- Willand,
- Devon,
- EX15 2FS.
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
