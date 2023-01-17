Tesco No Added Sugar Strawberry Flavoured Milkshake Mix 300G

My son regularly uses this product and informs me
My son regularly uses this product and informs me it is has a lovely creamy Strawberry taste. It was a great price
Okay for the money
Powder takes a fair bit of mixing to dissolve. Son liked it enough but I would say it had a strange after taste. Probably would stick to the other brand which is a liquid instead of a powder.
Tastes okay but still quite a lot of sugar
Tastes weak and actually 13g of sugar is quite a lot
Absolutely deee-licious. Would highly recommend and with being no added sugar, it is a great drink for diabetics.
Yuck!! Insipid taste!!
Very little taste to it at all.... not a good buy at all. To make it taste more strawberry nearly ended up using more than 3 times the amount stated. Stick to Nesquik far better value in the long run.