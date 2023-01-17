We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco No Added Sugar Strawberry Flavoured Milkshake Mix 300G

Tesco No Added Sugar Strawberry Flavoured Milkshake Mix 300G
£2.40
£0.80/100g

Per 213ml

Energy
627kJ
149kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
3.6g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.3g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.0g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 295kJ / 70kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry flavour milkshake powder with added vitamins and sweetener.
  • It's this simple POUR cold or hot MILK into a glass (approx. 200ml) Add 3 4 TEASPOONS (13g) of milkshake powder STIR vigorously until all of the powder has fully dissolved
  • No added Sugar
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Maltodextrin, Whey Powder (Milk), Thickener (Acacia Gum), Flavourings, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Vitamin C, Sweetener (Sucralose), Niacin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Vitamin A, Folic Acid, Vitamin D3.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • IT'S THIS SIMPLE

    POUR cold or hot MILK into a glass (approx 200ml).

    ADD 3-4 TEASPOONS (13g) of milkshake powder.

    STIR vigorously until all of the powder has fully dissolved.

Number of uses

approx. 23 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle at large supermarket Tub. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 213ml
Energy295kJ / 70kcal627kJ / 149kcal
Fat1.7g3.6g
Saturates1.1g2.3g
Carbohydrate10.0g21.3g
Sugars6.1g13.0g
Fibre<0.1g0.1g
Protein3.6g7.7g
Salt0.12g0.26g
Vitamin A119µg254µg
Vitamin D0.61µg1.30µg
Vitamin C9mg20mg
Thiamin (Vitamin B1)0.21mg0.44mg
Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)0.48mg1.02mg
Niacin2.4mg5.0mg
Vitamin B60.31mg0.65mg
Folic Acid34µg73µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions, using semi skimmed milk.--
My son regularly uses this product and informs me

5 stars

My son regularly uses this product and informs me it is has a lovely creamy Strawberry taste. It was a great price

Okay for the money

4 stars

Powder takes a fair bit of mixing to dissolve. Son liked it enough but I would say it had a strange after taste. Probably would stick to the other brand which is a liquid instead of a powder.

Tastes okay but still quite a lot of sugar

3 stars

Tastes weak and actually 13g of sugar is quite a lot

Absolutely deee-licious. Would highly recommend

5 stars

Absolutely deee-licious. Would highly recommend and with being no added sugar, it is a great drink for diabetics.

Yuck!! Insipid taste!!

1 stars

Very little taste to it at all.... not a good buy at all. To make it taste more strawberry nearly ended up using more than 3 times the amount stated. Stick to Nesquik far better value in the long run.

