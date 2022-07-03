Deliciously Ella Original Granola 400G

Delicious but expensive
Absolutely delicious but rather expensive. Love the cinnamon flavour.
Good product for anyone with coeliac disease; it’s
Good product for anyone with coeliac disease; it’s gluten free. A bit pricey for the quantity
New
Gluten Free Rolled Oats (59%), Date Syrup Raisins (7%), Almonds (5%), Sunflower Oil, Maple Syrup (4%), Sunflower Seeds (3%), Orange Juice (3%), Pumpkin Seeds (2%), Desiccated Coconut Chips (2%), Ground Cinnamon
Store in a cool, dry place once opened, keep bag tightly closed and eat within a month or by date shown for best before, see base of pack
Made with love in the UK
Box. Recyclable
400g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 45g serving
|Energy
|1619kJ
|729kJ
|-
|386kcal
|174kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|6.2g
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|51.8g
|23.3g
|of which sugars
|15.9g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|6.9g
|3.1g
|Protein
|11.1g
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.02g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 4.5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Absolutely delicious but rather expensive. Love the cinnamon flavour.
Good product for anyone with coeliac disease; it’s gluten free. A bit pricey for the quantity