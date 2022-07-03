We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Deliciously Ella Original Granola 400G

Product Description

  • Baked gluten free oats, raisins, almonds, maple syrup and seeds with coconut and cinnamon
  • For more delicious ways to feel better join our community
  • www.deliciouslyella.com
  • A breakfast classic, this is our original recipe with just a touch of cinnamon. Full of textures, flecked with rushed almonds, nutritions seeds and coconut chips
  • We gently toss the mixture with orange juice for a little extra sweetness then, we bake in small batches to make sure that every spoonful is perfectly crunchy - Ready for you to enjoy at home
  • About us
  • Deliciously Ella is a platform sharing delicious ways to feel better. Starting from a personal blog we've evolved into an app, collection of cookbooks, series of podcasts, a range of delicious food products and a social media community that sits at the heart of what we do. Over the years we've come to realise that the simplest things - fruits, vegetables, and 10 minutes of yoga, can be the most enjoyable, beneficial and energising of all. As you take the steps to feeling healthier, both mentally and physically we will be right there beside you, with delicious recipes, handy resources, and a little extra encouragement
  • With raisins, coconut chips, a hint of cinnamon & plenty of crunch
  • 100% Plant-based
  • No preservatives or additives
  • Naturally high in fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Naturally high in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Gluten Free Rolled Oats (59%), Date Syrup Raisins (7%), Almonds (5%), Sunflower Oil, Maple Syrup (4%), Sunflower Seeds (3%), Orange Juice (3%), Pumpkin Seeds (2%), Desiccated Coconut Chips (2%), Ground Cinnamon

Allergy Information

  • Made in a facility that handles Nuts and Peanuts For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place once opened, keep bag tightly closed and eat within a month or by date shown for best before, see base of pack

Produce of

Made with love in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How we like it:
  • served with sliced banana, creamy almond butter and coconut yoghurt
  • Sprinkled onto a warm bowl of creamy cinnamon porridge

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Deliciously Ella,
  • 25-26 Poland Street,
  • London,
  • W1F 8QN.
  • Deliciously Ella Ireland Limited,
  • Block 3,

Return to

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 45g serving
Energy1619kJ729kJ
-386kcal174kcal
Fat13.8g6.2g
of which saturates2.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate51.8g23.3g
of which sugars15.9g7.2g
Fibre6.9g3.1g
Protein11.1g5.0g
Salt0.04g0.02g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Delicious but expensive

5 stars

Absolutely delicious but rather expensive. Love the cinnamon flavour.

Good product for anyone with coeliac disease; it’s

4 stars

Good product for anyone with coeliac disease; it’s gluten free. A bit pricey for the quantity

