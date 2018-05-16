Tesco Beautifully Balanced Beef & Broccoli Stroganoff 400G

Each pack
Product Description
- Cooked diced beef in a creamy sauce, served with courgette, broccoli and a long grain and wild rice mix.
- Tender Beef in a creamy stroganoff sauce served with a mix of white and wild rice
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rice Mix (29%) [Water, Long Grain Rice, Wild Rice], Water, Beef (10%), Courgette, Broccoli (8%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Onion, Mushroom, Carrot, Half Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Salt, Parsley, Onion Powder, Pea Starch, Mustard Seed, Smoked Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Thyme, Oregano, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir both sides separately and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir both sides separately and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using Irish beef.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
