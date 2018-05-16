We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Beautifully Balanced Beef & Broccoli Stroganoff 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Beautifully Balanced Beef & Broccoli Stroganoff 400G
£1.75
£4.38/kg

Each pack

Energy
1534kJ
364kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
7.8g

low

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

low

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.77g

medium

30%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cooked diced beef in a creamy sauce, served with courgette, broccoli and a long grain and wild rice mix.
  • Tender Beef in a creamy stroganoff sauce served with a mix of white and wild rice
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice Mix (29%) [Water, Long Grain Rice, Wild Rice], Water, Beef (10%), Courgette, Broccoli (8%), Semi Skimmed Milk, Onion, Mushroom, Carrot, Half Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Salt, Parsley, Onion Powder, Pea Starch, Mustard Seed, Smoked Paprika, Spirit Vinegar, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Beef Fat, Beef Extract, Thyme, Oregano, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir both sides separately and re-cover. Heat for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave from frozen.
800W 9 mins / 900W 8 mins
Heat on full power for 6 minutes (800W) / 5 minutes (900W).
Peel back film lid, stir both sides separately and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using Irish beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

View all Frozen Italian & Mediterranean Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here