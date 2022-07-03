We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Gym Kitchen Bbq Chicken & Bulgur Wheat 400G

The Gym Kitchen Bbq Chicken & Bulgur Wheat 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Per (microwaved) pack

Energy
1250kJ
296kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (microwaved) Per pack

Product Description

  • Cooked chicken pieces in a BBQ sauce with a bulgur wheat, kale and cauliflower rice mix
  • High in Protein 32g Protein*
  • 31g Carbs* Per Serving
  • Low in Fat 3.1g Fat*
  • *Per Meal
  • Here at The Gym Kitchen we don't think healthy eating should be hard, boring or tasteless. So we've created a range of meals that contain no funny business, are macro-friendly and most importantly taste awesome. We've banned bland to make your plate great. Hope you enjoy!
  • Macro Friendly
  • Macro is short for macronutrients, a term used to describe the three key food groups we all require for our bodies to function: carbohydrates (to fuel energy), fats (to keep you satiated) and proteins (to build and repair muscle).
  • Food to Fuel
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • More than A Ready Meal... It's a Lifestyle!
  • 296 Calories Per Serving
  • 2 of Your 5 a Day
  • Cook Straight from Frozen
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Low in Fat
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Sauce (Water, Sweet Potato, Tomato, Onion, Red Pepper, Tomato Puree, Kidney Beans, Sweetcorn, Smoked Paprika, Vinegar Blend (Spirit Vinegar, Distilled Malt Vinegar), Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Chipotle Chilli Mash (Chipotle Chilli, Salt, Preservative (Acetic Acid)), Garlic Purée, Natural Flavouring, Cumin Seeds, Smoked Water, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper), Bulgur Wheat Mix (30%) (Water, Bulgur Wheat, Curly Kale, Cauliflower, Coriander, Parsley), Cooked Chicken Breast Pieces (20%) (Chicken Breast, Potato Starch, Dextrose, Salt)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before end date: see side of pack. Keep Frozen <-18ºC

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. For best results microwave from frozen. All appliances vary; these are guidelines only.
Check that food is piping hot before serving. Allow Tray to Stand to Regain Rigidity.
Take care when removing film lid as hot steam will escape. All cooking appliances vary. These instructions have been given as a guide only.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200ºC, Gas 6, Fan 180ºC - 40 minutes
Pre heat oven. Place meal on a baking tray. Cook in the centre of oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid and stir well. Re-cover and cook for a further 10 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute. Stir and serve. Check that food is piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

This pack provides 1 serving

Warnings

  • Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • TGK Brand Limited,
  • PO Box 564,
  • Grays,
  • RM17 9PY.
  • The Black Farmer,
  • S.L. Calle Doctrina, 8

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(microwaved) Per pack(microwaved) Per 100gRI (%)*
Energy kJ1250kJ342kJ
Energy kcal296kcal81kcal15%
Fat, total3.1g0.8g4%
- saturates0.7g0.2g4%
Carbohydrate31g8.5g
- sugars10g2.7g11%
Fibre8.1g2.2g
Protein32g8.8g
Salt1.4g0.37g23%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000kcal)---
This pack provides 1 serving---

Safety information

Safety: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

It tasted horrible and looked very unappetising. B

1 stars

It tasted horrible and looked very unappetising. Big lumps of chicken in a sauce that smelt burnt

I wasn't expecting such quality from a frozen meal

5 stars

Amazing product and amazing range!

Lovely

5 stars

Had this for lunch today, really enjoyed it. Plenty of chicken and the sauce was nice and thick with veg.The bulgar had coriander in it which gave it a nice fresh taste. Will be on my shopping list in future. Very good value.

a decent effort

4 stars

This was a decent emergency lunch very good for frozen meal i'd buy again. I usually make my own lunch but occasionally don't have time this looked to tick a lot of boxes and for a frozen meal it really was ok it was filling tasted ok but did have a strange bleachy smell! bit strange but certainly ok for the odd occasion. I'd say 7 out of 10

