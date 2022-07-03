The Gym Kitchen Bbq Chicken & Bulgur Wheat 400G

It tasted horrible and looked very unappetising. B
I wasn't expecting such quality from a frozen meal
Amazing product and amazing range!
Lovely
Had this for lunch today, really enjoyed it. Plenty of chicken and the sauce was nice and thick with veg.The bulgar had coriander in it which gave it a nice fresh taste. Will be on my shopping list in future. Very good value.
a decent effort
This was a decent emergency lunch very good for frozen meal i'd buy again. I usually make my own lunch but occasionally don't have time this looked to tick a lot of boxes and for a frozen meal it really was ok it was filling tasted ok but did have a strange bleachy smell! bit strange but certainly ok for the odd occasion. I'd say 7 out of 10