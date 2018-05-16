We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Nut Free Satay Sauce 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Free From Nut Free Satay Sauce 120G
£ 0.80
£0.67/100g

1/4 of a pouch

Energy
219kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.1g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Gluten free satay dipping sauce made with a blend of spices, toasted soya beans and shallots.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From Range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Toasted Soya Bean (10%), Sugar, Soya Oil, Coconut Milk [Coconut Extract, Water], Shallot (5%), Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Tamarind Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Galangal, Turmeric, Lemongrass, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Habanero Chilli, Lime Leaf, Fenugreek, Yeast Extract, Cumin, Coriander, Sea Salt, Star Anise.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

Recycling info

Pouch. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..

View all Table & Cooking Sauces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here