Tesco Free From Nut Free Satay Sauce 120G

1/4 of a pouch
- Energy
- 219kJ
-
- 52kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
medium
medium
medium
low
Product Description
- Gluten free satay dipping sauce made with a blend of spices, toasted soya beans and shallots.
- We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From Range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Toasted Soya Bean (10%), Sugar, Soya Oil, Coconut Milk [Coconut Extract, Water], Shallot (5%), Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Tamarind Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Galangal, Turmeric, Lemongrass, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Habanero Chilli, Lime Leaf, Fenugreek, Yeast Extract, Cumin, Coriander, Sea Salt, Star Anise.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Pouch. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.