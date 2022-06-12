We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

This Isn’T Pork Plant-Based Caramelised Onion Sausages 230G

This Isn’T Pork Plant-Based Caramelised Onion Sausages 230G
£ 2.95
£12.83/kg

Two sausages (76g) contains:

Energy
627kJ
151kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
10g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.2g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.83g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Plant-based caramelised red onion sausages made from pea protein.
  • Ridiculously meaty plant-based sausages made from pea protein, with caramelised red onion.
  • High in protein
  • Source of fibre
  • 100% plant-based
  • THIS™ is plant-based food for meat-lovers. The products match real meat in taste, texture, versatility and appearance, and will fool even the most ardent of carnivores.
  • THIS™ is high in protein (from peas and soybeans), high in fibre, lower in fat, and free from GMO's & nitrates.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • 75% less saturated fat compared with a standard pork sausage of the same weight
  • Pack size: 230G
  • High in Protein
  • Source of Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Pea Protein (29%), Water, Olive Oil, Caramelised Red Onion Chutney (10%) [Red Onion, Dark Brown Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Sulphites), Cornflour, Onion Powder, Onion Juice Concentrate, Garlic Puree], Thickeners (Methylcellulose, Konjac, Xanthan Gum), Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Potato Starch, Natural Flavouring, Red Onion (1%), Salt, Black Pepper, Sage, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ground Mace, Colour (Beetroot Red), Parsley, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Hydroxide), Sausages Filled into Sodium Alginate Casings

Allergy Information

  • Produced in an environment that handles Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened, refrigerate pack and eat within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Pre-heat grill. Drizzle sausages with oil and grill on a medium heat. Cook for 8-10 mins, turning occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry on a medium heat in 1 tsp of oil for 7-8 mins, turning occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 3 portions

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.

Return to

  • Contact THIS™
  • Email us: shout@this.co
  • or write to us:
  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London,
  • W6 0LE.
  • this.co

Net Contents

230g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ895
Energy kcal216
Fat14.6g
(of which Saturates)2.2g
Carbohydrate10.1g
of which sugars4.6g
Fibre4.4g
Protein11.2g
Salt1.19g
4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Absolutely BANGING

5 stars

Absolutely divine! The BEST vegan sausages going!

Yummy Delicious

5 stars

can't fault this product, delicious.

The best vegan sausage out there

5 stars

I have tried so many vegetarian & then vegan sausages. It's great that more & more are becoming available. I usually find them tasting too much like ham & not really like meat sausages. However, hooray - these are excellent. I pan fried them as per instructions & they tasted as close to meat as I've ever had. 100% recommend.

I LOVE THESE

5 stars

THESE ARE AMAZING!!! I haven't eaten meat in a few years and the only thing I really miss is sausage and I would honestly not know these weren't meat. 10/10!!!

