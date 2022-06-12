This Isn’T Pork Plant-Based Caramelised Onion Sausages 230G

Absolutely BANGING
Absolutely divine! The BEST vegan sausages going!
Yummy Delicious
can't fault this product, delicious.
The best vegan sausage out there
I have tried so many vegetarian & then vegan sausages. It's great that more & more are becoming available. I usually find them tasting too much like ham & not really like meat sausages. However, hooray - these are excellent. I pan fried them as per instructions & they tasted as close to meat as I've ever had. 100% recommend.
I LOVE THESE
THESE ARE AMAZING!!! I haven't eaten meat in a few years and the only thing I really miss is sausage and I would honestly not know these weren't meat. 10/10!!!