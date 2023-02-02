We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Rubicon Black Cherry Raspberry Sparkling Water 4X330ml

4.3(3)Write a review
Rubicon Black Cherry Raspberry Sparkling Water 4X330ml
£3.50
£0.26/100ml

Each 330ml can* contains,*Each multipack contains 4 x 330ml cans

Energy
36kJ
8kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 11 kJ/2 kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Black Cherry and Raspberry Flavoured Spring Water Drink with Fruit Juice, Sweetener and Vitamins
  • Spread your wings and discover a sparkling spring water bursting full of fruity flavour
  • Rubicon is a registered trade mark owned by Rubicon Drinks Limited.
  • Only 8 calories per can
  • Sparling spring water with fruit juice
  • With natural flavours & vitamins
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water (97%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Raspberry 1.5%, Black Cherry 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Black Carrot Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Green Tea Extract, Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place.Best Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Chilled

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.
  • A.G. Barr,
  • Fitzwilliam Hall,
  • FP,
  • Dublin,
  • ROI,
  • D02 T292.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy11 kJ/2 kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate<0.5g
of which sugars<0.5g
Protein0g
Salt0.02g
Niacin (Vitamin B3)1.2mg (7.5 %†)
Vitamin B60.11mg (7.5 %†)
Vitamin B120.19µg (7.5 %†)
†Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult-
3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

delicious flavour

5 stars

delicious flavour

Refreshing

5 stars

A tasty & refreshing drink Rubicon overpriced for what it is

A bit expensive and mediocre taste.

3 stars

A bit expensive and mediocre taste.

