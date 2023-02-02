Rubicon Black Cherry Raspberry Sparkling Water 4X330ml

delicious flavour
Refreshing
A tasty & refreshing drink Rubicon overpriced for what it is
A bit expensive and mediocre taste.
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 11 kJ/2 kcal
Carbonated Spring Water (97%), Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Raspberry 1.5%, Black Cherry 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Natural Raspberry Flavouring, Black Carrot Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Sucralose), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Green Tea Extract, Vitamins (Niacin, B6, B12)
Store in a Cool, Dry Place.Best Before End: See Base of Can
Pack. Recycle
4 x 330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|11 kJ/2 kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|<0.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.02g
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|1.2mg (7.5 %†)
|Vitamin B6
|0.11mg (7.5 %†)
|Vitamin B12
|0.19µg (7.5 %†)
|†Percentage of the reference intake of an average adult
|-
