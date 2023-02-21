We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Madri Excepcional Premium Lager 660Ml

£2.25
£3.41/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager
  • Madrí is the traditional way of pronouncing Madrid.
  • Madrid is famous for the passion of its people and this passion is embodied by the “Chulapos”, a group of people in Spanish society in the 19th century who were famous for their elaborate style of dress and cheeky attitude. Today, the term is used to refer to anybody from Madrid and this style and attitude lives on in modern day Madrid.
  • Madrí Excepcional is a unique collaboration between the brewers of La Sagra and Molson Coors. It has all the taste characteristics of a Mediterranean-style lager, full of flavour and aroma at 4.6% ABV, with a light golden colour.
  • Crisp, clean & refreshing, Madrí Excepcional has a smooth, well-rounded taste profile with a short, bitter finish
  • The La Sagra brewery was founded by Carlos Garcia, a first-generation brewer born in Madrid. He started La Sagra Brewery in 2011 in Toledo, on the outskirts of Madrid, a unique area of Spain, historically, a melting pot of 3 different cultures. Having seen first-hand the fusion that Madrid and the surrounding area embodies Carlos applies that ‘Fusion' philosophy to the beers he brews to create beers loved by all.
  • La Sagra doesn't have hundreds of years of brewing history, nor a long family tradition in beer, what they have is a young, innovative brewery, with a passionate team of beer lovers brewing exceptional quality Beers, leading an unstoppable beer movement in Spain & beyond!
  • Not suitable for vegetarians.
  • ©, ®, ™ MCBC (UK) Ltd.
  • 4.6% ABV with a light golden colour
  • Pack size: 660ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Wheat and Barley.

Alcohol Units

3.0

ABV

4.6% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place.For Best Before End: see bottle shoulder.

Produce of

Brewed and packed in the UK

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Brewed and packed by:
  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd. ('MCBC'),
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton Upon Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ,
  • UK.

Distributor address

  • La Sarga Brew, S.L.,
  • Avda. de la Industria,
  • 155-A,
  • Numancia de la Sagra,
  • 45230,
  • Toledo,

Return to

  • Molson Coors Brewing Company (UK) Ltd. ('MCBC'),
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton Upon Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ,
  • UK.
  • UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate)
  • EU Food Business Operator:
  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1 Unit Centre,
  • Maynooth Business Campus,
  • Straffan Road,
  • Republic of Ireland.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

660ml ℮

worth waiting fot

5 stars

New product but well worth waiting

Very good beer, tasty and refreshing. Above all ex

5 stars

Very good beer, tasty and refreshing. Above all excellent price on clubcard

Very refreshing and enjoyable lager

5 stars

Very refreshing and enjoyable lager

Excellent very please

5 stars

Excellent very please

Great beer .

5 stars

Really nice refreshing beer, the best new beer I have tasted in along time.

Great new taste

4 stars

It was good quality, nice flavour too

Yes , it was fine, I like to try different brands.

4 stars

Yes , it was fine, I like to try different brands.

Quality Larger

5 stars

A nice big bottle of refreshing Larger. Real quality with great taste. I will be buying this again.

A light refreshing lager which comes in a generous

5 stars

A light refreshing lager which comes in a generous 660 ml bottle which seems to be just over a pint.

Great tasting premium beer

5 stars

Great size and great tasting refreshing beer. The golden amber colour is attractive and the taste is crisp and smooth. The beer is lovely when served really cold. Perfect for the Summer

