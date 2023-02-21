Madri Excepcional Premium Lager 660Ml

worth waiting fot
New product but well worth waiting
Very good beer, tasty and refreshing. Above all excellent price on clubcard
Very refreshing and enjoyable lager
Excellent very please
Great beer .
Really nice refreshing beer, the best new beer I have tasted in along time.
Great new taste
It was good quality, nice flavour too
Yes , it was fine, I like to try different brands.
Quality Larger
A nice big bottle of refreshing Larger. Real quality with great taste. I will be buying this again.
A light refreshing lager which comes in a generous 660 ml bottle which seems to be just over a pint.
Great tasting premium beer
Great size and great tasting refreshing beer. The golden amber colour is attractive and the taste is crisp and smooth. The beer is lovely when served really cold. Perfect for the Summer