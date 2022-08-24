Takul Halal Kitchen 4 Vegetable Samosas 160G

Flavoursome & Crispy
Bought these to try as I’d seen something favourable online and wasn’t at all disappointed. Crisped up nicely, plenty of filling and great taste so will be buying again.
Pastry (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt), Potato (33%), Peas (16%), Carrot (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Balti Paste (Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spices (Cumin, Paprika, Turmeric, Coriander, Fennel), Gram Flour, Salt, Concentrated Tomato Purée, Sugar, Maize Flour, Ginger Purée, Acids (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Garlic Purée, Coriander Leaf, Black Pepper, Coriander Seed, Desiccated Coconut, Onion Powder, Tamarind, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Concentrated Lemon Juice), Tomato Paste, Lemon Juice, Coriander, Sugar, Salt, Cumin Seed, Chilli Powder, Tamarind Concentrate, Garam Masala
Keep refrigerated between 0°C and 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 day and by the 'Use By' date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. To thaw, remove from freezer and place in refrigerator for approximately 24 hours. Once thawed, do not re-freeze.For 'Use By' see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Whilst you can eat these Samosas cold, we prefer to eat them warm straight from the oven!
Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these instructions are given as a guide only. Ensure that product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place product on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6.
16-18 minutes.
This pack contains 4 servings
Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
160g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Samosa (40g)
|Energy
|939kJ
|376kJ
|-
|224kcal
|90kcal
|Fat
|10.2g
|4.1g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|26.6g
|10.6g
|of which sugars
|3.5g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.0g
|Protein
|5.3g
|2.1g
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.39g
