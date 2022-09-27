Stella Artois Unfiltered Lager 660Ml

Understanding the Unfiltered
So you drop the alcohol content of Stella (red label), change the taste and strength, continue to sell at the same price but for the disgruntled loyal customers desperate for that full bodied taste bring out a green label call it unfiltered and add back in the 0.50% strength..........oh and of course bump up the price by 50%,
Delicious
A tasty, well rounded lager. If you are unsure, I’d compare to a craft ale.. and I’d definitely purchase again
Mmmmmmmmmmm!
Very good return to form
I stopped drinking stella when it became rubbish after dropping to 4.6%. This version has a great taste although it's completely different than old stella, so I still wish we could get that back. Nonetheless, this is excellent stuff - for the first time in about 2 years I'm regularly drinking stella again.
Plenty flavour
Tasted good, plenty flavour, recommended