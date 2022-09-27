We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Stella Artois Unfiltered Lager 660Ml

4.8(5)Write a review
Stella Artois Unfiltered Lager 660Ml
£2.40
£3.64/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager Beer
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Summary:​
  • Introducing Stella Artois Unfiltered Lager. ​​
  • Naturally Unfiltered for a more flavourful taste. ​​
  • ​Description:​
  • Our Belgian brewmasters honour the brewing methods of the past to create this unfiltered premium lager.
  • The absence of filtration allows the fresh flavours of malt, Saaz and Mandarina Bavaria hops to burst through for a naturally flavourful taste. ​
  • ​A naturally crisp and vibrant taste profile is encapsulated within this hazy, golden lager. It delivers malty notes and smooth refreshing finish. Perfectly complemented by a pleasant round, fruity hop aroma, with hints of ripe pineapple in background.​
  • ​Style:​
  • Unfiltered premium lager​
  • ​What is unfiltered lager?:​
  • Bypassing filtration is a more natural way of brewing, less processing allows for a more flavourful beer. This beer is slightly more hazy because the beer has been able to retain more of its natural goodness.​​
  • ​As this is a natural product, some sedimentation may occur on the bottom of the bottle. If this happens, please turn the bottle upside down once to release the sediment.​
  • ​#StellaArtois #NewStellaUnfiltered #Unfilteredlager​​
  • Pack size: 660ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops, Yeast (Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Unfiltered beer is quite simply beer that has not been filtered, nothing has been removed, allowing for a more complex flavour and aroma. Flavour molecules attach themselves to these proteins during fermentation, so leaving them in produces a greater roundness and mouthfeel, whilst still retaining a crisp, refreshing taste

Alcohol Units

3.3

ABV

5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Number of uses

This bottle contains 2 servings

Name and address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Inbev Belgium,
  • BD Industriel 21.,
  • B-1070 Brussels,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer helpline: 0800 6556075
  • www.stellaartois.com

Net Contents

660ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy (kJ / kcal)171kJ / 41kcal565kJ / 135kcal
This bottle contains 2 servings--
View all Beer - Lager

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Understanding the Unfiltered

4 stars

So you drop the alcohol content of Stella (red label), change the taste and strength, continue to sell at the same price but for the disgruntled loyal customers desperate for that full bodied taste bring out a green label call it unfiltered and add back in the 0.50% strength..........oh and of course bump up the price by 50%,

Delicious

5 stars

A tasty, well rounded lager. If you are unsure, I’d compare to a craft ale.. and I’d definitely purchase again

Mmmmmmmmmmm!

5 stars

Mmmmmmmmmmm!

Very good return to form

5 stars

I stopped drinking stella when it became rubbish after dropping to 4.6%. This version has a great taste although it's completely different than old stella, so I still wish we could get that back. Nonetheless, this is excellent stuff - for the first time in about 2 years I'm regularly drinking stella again.

Plenty flavour

5 stars

Tasted good, plenty flavour, recommended

