Sure 72H Cotton Dry Antiperspirant 75Ml

Sure Cotton Dry Nonstop Protection Compressed Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol, from the UK's No.1 anti-perspirant brand, is the first anti-perspirant to provide 72-hour non-stop protection against sweat and odour. The alcohol-free** formula helps you feel fresh, dry and protected all day long without causing irritation. The unbeatable anti-sweat Microtechnology provides 2x more powerful protection*, so you're always ready for whatever your day throws at you. Our innovative MotionSense technology releases bursts of light, clean fragrance inspired by fresh cotton sheets when you need it most. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules releasing more fragrance. So, the more you move, the more it protects. Perfect for travelling, the compressed 75 ml can is smaller but lasts just as long as its 150 ml equivalent while using 50% less gas – it's better for the environment as well as for your overnight bag or hand luggage. That soft, fresh scent stays with you no matter how hard you push yourself. Because when you work hard, Sure works harder. Sure. It won't let you down. Get all-day freshness and 72-hour non-stop protection that works in sync with your body for non-stop confidence from morning to night. Wear what you like. Move when you want. You know you’re protected. How to use: Firstly, shake the can of this anti-perspirant deodorant spray. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well-ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin. *vs Sure Essentials range **ethyl alcohol

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Glycine, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Calcium Chloride, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Sodium Starch Octenylsuccinate, Maltodextrin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Italy

Net Contents

75 ℮