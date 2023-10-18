Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Saucepan 20Cm

This saucepan from the Salter Megastone Thermo Collar Collection is great for making healthier meals with little or no oil with its tough non-stick coating that is 12x longer lasting and safe to use with metal utensils. Featuring an innovative heat indicator collar that changes colour when the pan reaches optimum cooking temperature so you cook perfectly every time. Crafted from forged aluminium and conveniently dishwasher safe, this saucepan is ideal for everyday use in any busy kitchen.