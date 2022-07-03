Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert 75G

of the reference intake* Typical values per 100g: Energy 1184kJ/283kcal
Product Description
Milk chocolate dessert with milk chocolate chunks.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Twin Pot Chocolate Potted Desserts are a chocolate lovers heaven. Thick chunks of Cadbury Dairy milk can be tipped into a smooth Cadbury milk chocolate dessert to be enjoyed as the perfect lunchtime or after dinner treat.
Not Suitable for Vegetarians.
Trademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
Dairy Milk Chocolate Chunks with a Milk Chocolate Dessert
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.