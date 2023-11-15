L'Oreal Paris Preference Vivids 10.11 Silver Grey Permanent Hair Dye

L'OREAL PARIS PREFERENCE SILVER GREY

Colorista is now Preference Vivids. Our Preference expertise is at the service of Vivid Colours. Get a cool Silver Grey bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks*. Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colourist experts for up to 3X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust. Preference Vivids also comes with a Shine Protect conditioner, enriched with UV filter and Vitamin E Derivative to maintain the radiance of your coloured hair for up to 8 weeks. Silver Grey was inspired by the magnetic silver night life in Soho. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test. *Instrumental Test

Colorista is now Preference Vivids. Our Preference expertise is at the service of Vivid Colours, in 14 shimmering shades. Get high-intensity, bold colour with radiance that holds for up to 8 weeks*. Preference Vivids leverages our loved Preference Liquid Gel technology with dyes selected by our colour experts for up to 3X shinier hair and a luminous colour result you can trust. Be colour safe and always do your 48-hour patch test.

Ingredients

Colourant Gel: Aqua / Water, Alcohol Denat., PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Glyceryl Lauryl Ether, Deceth-3, Propylene Glycol, Laureth-5 Carboxylic Acid, Ethanolamine, Dipropylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Poloxamer 338, Polyquaternium-6, Oleyl Alcohol, M-Aminophenol, 4-Chlororesorcinol, Hydroxypropyl Bis(N-Hydroxyethyl-P-Phenylenediamine) HCL, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, -Diamine, Ammoniumthiolactate, 2-Methylresorcinol, 1-Naphthol, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-P-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, EDTA, Tetrasodium EDTA, Erythorbic Acid, 2, 4-diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, Parfum / Fragrance, Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Salicylate, Trideceth-2 Carboxamide Mea, Phosphoric Acid, Ceteareth-25, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Glycerin, Shine Protect Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium PCA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Linalool, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Geraniol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage