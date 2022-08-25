Tesco Finest 4 White Rolls With Sourdough

Really??
We had previously bought the brown rolls from this range, which are delicious! On our last shop, the brown ones weren't available so we got these white ones. I'm afraid they tasted rather tired, unexciting, and not worth trying again.
Scrummy!
My family loves these rolls - soft with a dense consistency- doughy & yummy! NOT like normal rolls that can be so light and dry …. These are absolutely perfect for burgers
Sourdough? Not at all.
Regular bread buns. No sourdough taste at all.
Pretty disgusting due to recipe change
Like eating pennies since they changed the recipe earlier this year. Not even sure why they did it, previous one was fine and felt like you were getting a quality product. This tastes terrible, and is ruined by freezing them. I go elsewhere for the rolls now!
These new rolls are quite doughy compared to the previous recipe finest white rolls. They also do not defrost as well as the previous rolls ( Ihave not checked if they actually declare suitability for freezing) - they end up with soggy patches which we didn’t get before. Nice idea and ‘on trend’ with the sourdough but not as good a product I’m afraid.
Change for change’s sake!
I am disappointed that you have changed the recipe to include sourdough. This has changed the texture making them more powdery. The density of the previous ones was much better for holding the filling.