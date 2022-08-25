We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 4 White Rolls With Sourdough

2.8(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest 4 White Rolls With Sourdough
£1.20
£0.30/each

One roll

Energy
843kJ
199kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.73g

medium

12%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • 4 White rolls.
  • Created by our expert bakers. We make these soft rolls using a blend of 12 hour fermented dough with sourdough for a light springy crumb. Coarse bran is also added to the mixture for even more flavour and texture.
  • Baked with sourdough for a soft, light texture and flavourful crust.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Bran, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and soya. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
View all Bread Rolls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

6 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really??

3 stars

We had previously bought the brown rolls from this range, which are delicious! On our last shop, the brown ones weren't available so we got these white ones. I'm afraid they tasted rather tired, unexciting, and not worth trying again.

Scrummy!

5 stars

My family loves these rolls - soft with a dense consistency- doughy & yummy! NOT like normal rolls that can be so light and dry …. These are absolutely perfect for burgers

Sourdough? Not at all.

2 stars

Regular bread buns. No sourdough taste at all.

Pretty disgusting due to recipe change

1 stars

Like eating pennies since they changed the recipe earlier this year. Not even sure why they did it, previous one was fine and felt like you were getting a quality product. This tastes terrible, and is ruined by freezing them. I go elsewhere for the rolls now!

These new rolls are quite doughy compared to the p

3 stars

These new rolls are quite doughy compared to the previous recipe finest white rolls. They also do not defrost as well as the previous rolls ( Ihave not checked if they actually declare suitability for freezing) - they end up with soggy patches which we didn’t get before. Nice idea and ‘on trend’ with the sourdough but not as good a product I’m afraid.

Change for change’s sake!

3 stars

I am disappointed that you have changed the recipe to include sourdough. This has changed the texture making them more powdery. The density of the previous ones was much better for holding the filling.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here