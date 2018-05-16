Beavertown Dipa 440Ml

Product Description
- Beer
- We come in peace, pints and cans
- Pack size: 440ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley, Wheat, Oats. For allergens see ingredients in bold
Alcohol Units
3.5
ABV
8% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store Cool and UprightBest Before: See Base
Preparation and Usage
- Drink Fresh
Warnings
- DO NOT AGE
Name and address
- Brewed and Packaged at:
- BEAVERTOWN Brewery,
- London,
- N17 9QP.
Importer address
- HBBV,
- 2E Weteringplantsoen 21,
- 1071 ZD,
- Amsterdam,
- The Netherland.
Return to
- BEAVERTOWN Brewery,
- London,
- N17 9QP.
- BEAVERTOWNbrewery.com
Net Contents
440ml ℮
Safety information
DO NOT AGE
