Muller Corner Toffee Hoops Yogurt 124G

Muller Corner Toffee Hoops Yogurt 124G
£ 0.70
£0.56/100g
Product Description

  • Toffee flavour yogurt with milk chocolate coated cereal hoops (10%)
  • Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Source of Protein
  • No Artificial Preservatives, Sweeteners, or Colours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 124G
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour (Gluten), Modified Starch, Rice Flour, Flavourings, Colour: Plain Caramel, Lactose (Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Glazing Agents: Acacia Gum, Shellac, Stabiliser: Pectins, Barley Malt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nut and/or Egg traces. Allergy advice: see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,

Net Contents

124g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g)
Energy605kJ (144kcal)
Fat5.2g
of which saturates3.3g
Carbohydrate19.1g
of which sugars16.8g
Protein4.5g
Salt0.18g
Calcium111mg (17% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
Great product

5 stars

Great product

Great buy

5 stars

Good quality, buy as snack for kids and packed lunches.

Mu;;er Yoghurts

5 stars

Good quality as always with Muller products

Smooth and creamy

4 stars

Enjoyable taste and texture.

nice yogurt

5 stars

nice yogurt

Nothing like toffee

2 stars

I bought this yoghurt because I love toffee but I am absolutely disgusted now. Firstly it says toffee hoops so I expected little hoops of toffee, but when you look in the small print it says toffee flavour but I could not get any Flavour at all, it tasted like biscuit tiny rings with chocolate covering I my opinion you need to change the wording as these do not adhere to the advertising code as they are not toffee and do not even taste like it. So please do not sell things that don't match the description of the product

Tasteless

1 stars

New recipe, is tasteless, yes creamer, but no toffee taste. will not be buying again

Love toffee yogurt but I bin the hoops

4 stars

Love this toffee yogurt but I bin the hoops. Don't like the Light toffee yogurt and the ordinary toffee yogurt hasn't been available for some months.

