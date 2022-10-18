Yellow Tail Jammy Rose Roo Wine 750Ml

Sweet and tasty
Great wine. Best one Iv had so far and other people also complemented it. It is definitely on the sweeter side like barefoot Zinfandel but with a higher alcohol percentage so so bonus for me.
Awful!
This is far too sweet, even for me. It also has a low alcohol content. I wish I'd sent it back!
Sweet and Nasty
Awful. This was given as an alternative to a French rosè. If they had ever tasted it they would have realised that that it bore no likeness at all.
Smooth!
Not too sweet not too dry. Lovely rose for casual drinking! And I do a lot of casual drinking! 🤣🤣🤣
Far too sweet for my taste. Looks pale like a pino grigio but not the same taste. Was exchanged for a Yellow tail rose which I really like.
ok taste though not what I ordered
Was a substitution and not really what I wanted. it was OK
A Lovely Róse Wine
As a fan of the Yellow Tail Jammy Red Roo wine, we thought we’d give Yellow Tail Jammy Rose Roo wine a go and wasn’t disappointed. A delicate, crisp flavour and seems to go with any food. Best served chilled. Definitely a new favourite.
Delicious
I am normally a white wine person but having tried this it’s truly amazing the depth of taste is superb with a hint of fizz but not fizzy wine makes it so delicious.