Clubcard Price

Yellow Tail Jammy Rose Roo Wine 750Ml

3.4(8)
image 1 of Yellow Tail Jammy Rose Roo Wine 750Ml

£7.00
£7.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Jammy Rosé Roo
  • Jammy and vibrant, with notes of fresh strawberries and cream, red apple and cherry.
  • The Casella family has been crafting wines for generations; the same family traditions and passion carry on today through (yellow tail). Great tasting Australian wine for everyone to enjoy.
  • Wine of South Eastern, Australia
  • Crafted by the Casella Family
  • Pack size: 750ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Jammy and vibrant, with notes of fresh strawberries and cream, red apple and cherry

Alcohol Units

8.3

ABV

11% vol

Producer

Casella Family Brands

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend, Rosé Grape Blend

Vinification Details

  • Our talented wine making team put their passion and expertise into creating consistently great wines that deliver on taste and quality with every bottle. Enjoy!

History

  • With true family heritage at every turn, [yellow tail] was created by and still owned by the sixth generation of the Casella family, who have a family philosophy "to make great tasting, consistent wine that everyone can enjoy”. Indeed, our [yellow tail] wine is still lovingly made at their family home town in South East Australia, where the Casella's old family home continues to stand proudly in the heart of the modern winery.

Regional Information

  • [yellow tail] is produced from carefully selected high quality grapes, sourced from vineyards across the sweeping plains of South East Australia.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • W1743.
  • At:
  • CH2 4LF,
  • UK.

Importer address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • Pembroke House,
  • 28-32 Pembroke Street,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 EK84.

Return to

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • Pembroke House,
  • 28-32 Pembroke Street,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 EK84.
  • www.yellowtailwine.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

8 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Sweet and tasty

5 stars

Great wine. Best one Iv had so far and other people also complemented it. It is definitely on the sweeter side like barefoot Zinfandel but with a higher alcohol percentage so so bonus for me.

Awful!

1 stars

This is far too sweet, even for me. It also has a low alcohol content. I wish I'd sent it back!

Sweet and Nasty

1 stars

Awful. This was given as an alternative to a French rosè. If they had ever tasted it they would have realised that that it bore no likeness at all.

Smooth!

5 stars

Not too sweet not too dry. Lovely rose for casual drinking! And I do a lot of casual drinking! 🤣🤣🤣

Far too sweet for my taste. Looks pale like a pin

2 stars

Far too sweet for my taste. Looks pale like a pino grigio but not the same taste. Was exchanged for a Yellow tail rose which I really like.

ok taste though not what I ordered

3 stars

Was a substitution and not really what I wanted. it was OK

A Lovely Róse Wine

5 stars

As a fan of the Yellow Tail Jammy Red Roo wine, we thought we’d give Yellow Tail Jammy Rose Roo wine a go and wasn’t disappointed. A delicate, crisp flavour and seems to go with any food. Best served chilled. Definitely a new favourite.

Delicious

5 stars

I am normally a white wine person but having tried this it’s truly amazing the depth of taste is superb with a hint of fizz but not fizzy wine makes it so delicious.

