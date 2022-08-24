Takul Halal Kitchen Chicken Tikka Samosas 160G
Product Description
- Handcrafted snacks, filled with chicken tikka, onion and peas wrapped in a crispy pastry
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Halal Kitchen
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
Pastry (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt), Chicken (14%), Onions, Peas (14%), Rapeseed Oil, Soya Mince, Water, Tikka Seasoning (Salt, Sugar, Coriander Leaf, Coriander, Chilli, Cumin, Ginger, Garlic, Paprika, Cumin Seeds, Cassia, Cardamom, Fennel, Clove, Turmeric, Vegetable Bouillon (Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder), Coriander Leaf Oil), Lemon Juice, Sugar, Cumin Seeds, Chilli Powder
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0°C and 5°C. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 day and by the 'use by' date. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. To thaw, remove from freezer and place in refrigerator for approximately 24 hours. Once thawed, do not re-freeze.For 'use by' see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
All appliances vary, these instructions are given as a guide only. Ensure that product is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat.
Oven cook
Instructions: Place product on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6.
12-14 minutes.
Produce of
Produced and packed using chicken from Thailand and Brazil
- Whilst you can eat these Samosas cold, we prefer to eat them warm straight from the oven!
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- WARNING: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced and packed for:
- Stonehouse Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 13059,
- Dunmow,
- CM6 9DS.
- takul.co.uk
Net Contents
160g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per Samosa (40g)
|Energy
|976kJ
|390kJ
|-
|233kcal
|93kcal
|Fat
|9.0g
|3.6g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|24.6g
|9.8g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.8g
|Protein
|12.4g
|4.9g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.43g
Safety information
