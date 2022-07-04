We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aunt Bessie's Crispy & Fluffy Roasties 720G

4.3(11)Write a review
Aunt Bessie's Crispy & Fluffy Roasties 720G
£ 2.00
£2.78/kg

Per portion oven baked provides:

Energy
681kJ
162kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.59g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As sold 100g provides:

Product Description

  • Cut potatoes coated in batter, lightly fried.
  • Help is at hand
  • If you're looking for some mealtime inspiration or need any help and advice, there are plenty of ways to get in touch.
  • For all my latest news, tasty recipe ideas and competitions.
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • As good as if you'd made them yourself, these Roasties are golden and crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside. Easy to cook, delicious to eat, they'll make every meal a winner!
  • Why not try our... Glorious Golden Yorkshires
  • Aunt Bessie's logo and device is a registered trademark of Birds Eye Limited
  • Gluten Free
  • Real Good Food Made Properly in Just 25 Minutes
  • This product contains certified sustainable palm oil
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 720G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (90%), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Dextrin, Salt, Dextrose, Colour (Caramel), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.Keep Me Frozen

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Tasty when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
230°C, Fan 210°C, Gas Mark 8, 25-30 mins
Pre-heat oven. Place product on a baking tray on the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden yellow. Do not overcook.
Follow recommended cooking times.
If preparing small quantities, reduce the cooking time.
Our potatoes vary throughout the year, so the time taken to become crisp and golden yellow may also vary.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do not refreeze after defrosting.

Number of uses

This Pack Contains Approximately 5 Portions

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Call us free on
  • UK: 0800 33 22 77
  • IRE: 1800 817 358
  • www.auntbessies.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost Consumer Services ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

720g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g provides:Per portion oven baked provides:
Energy - kJ538kJ681kJ
- kcal128kcal162kcal
Fat4.9g6.1g
- of which Saturates1.4g1.8g
Carbohydrate18g23g
- of which Sugars<0.5g<0.5g
Fibre2.3g2.9g
Protein1.9g2.4g
Salt0.48g0.59g
This Pack Contains Approximately 5 Portions--
11 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

The Best

5 stars

In my opinion these are just the best frozen roast potatoes. I have been using them for a long, long time. However I was sorry to see Tesco no longer stick the large 1k size bags.

Roast potatoes

4 stars

Good price, crispy and fluffy.

The best roast tatties

5 stars

Excellent quality every time. Light & fluffy and a good size

Nice but Pricey

4 stars

Nice quality and taste but a bit expensive

Bestest

5 stars

The best roast potatoes ever, and we’ve had a few. They are lovely and light and fluffy as it says on the package. Very tasty as well. We used to eat only your mini roasts and were substituted for these once and will not go back now.

Any one of Aunt Bessie's products is just what you

5 stars

Any one of Aunt Bessie's products is just what you need to make a gorgeous dinner, with or without a roast joint. Any day of the week can be made special without spending time or too much of your budget, if you shop smart with Aunt Bessie's. Since we found their roast potatoes, (years ago) my husband won't have any other. They are quick and easy to cook and are just delicious and they are as the bag says 'Crispy and Fluffy'. What more could you want, they are fail safe if you follow the instructions. Thank You Aunt Bessie's

Some of the potatoes were a bit black but the ones

4 stars

Some of the potatoes were a bit black but the ones I could use were better for my diet and not so greasy

Midweek roast

5 stars

Midweek roast,without spending too much time in the kitchen.the Aunt Bessie roast potatoes are very nice. Would recommend them,cuts cooking time in half.

Good quality product, very tasty and convenient to

4 stars

Good quality product, very tasty and convenient to use. Price too high

Shrinkflation with higher price.

1 stars

Umm! Same product as Aunt Bessie's Roasties but 10 pence dearer with 10% less product.

1-10 of 11 reviews

