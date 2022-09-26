We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cherry Blossom Regimental Gloss Black Shoe Polish 40G

Cherry Blossom Regimental Gloss Black Shoe Polish 40G

£2.25

CHERRY BLOSSOM REGIMENTAL GLOSS BLK SHOE POL 40G
We love shoes and nothing makes us happier than protecting or restoring the appearance of your favourite footwear. Since 1906, we've been protecting every step and we're now the UK's only shoe polish manufacturer. With a wide range of products for you to rely on, you can always have confidence in the cherry blossom brand.
The only shoe polish manufactured in the UK.Cherry blossom is a trademark
Ultimate shineShines, nourishes and protects
Pack size: 40G

Made in England

40g ℮

Directions: Apply polish evenly and allow to dry. Buff with a brush for desired shine.

