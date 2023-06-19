Provanto Ultimate Smart Bug Killer 1L
3-in-1 action**when used for aphid controlProvanto Smart Bug Killer is a ready-to-use insecticide for use in the home, garden, greenhouse or conservatory. It can be used on a wide range of crops such as ornamentals, apples and fruiting vegetables such as tomato, peppers, chilli and cucumbers.Provanto Smart Bug Killer is a systemic insecticide, for the control of sucking pests such as aphids, leaf hoppers, scale insects and whiteflies. The active ingredient - Flupyradifurone is a new foliar insecticide belonging to the butenolide chemical class. It acts by contact or after ingestion and has systemic properties. It kills pests on contact but also works from inside the plant to control any future pest attack.
Treats up to 11m²
Protect Garden8 Weeks ProtectionVisible Results in 1 DayStops Pests in 1 Hour
Pack size: 1L
Net Contents
1l ℮
Preparation and Usage
Use pesticides safely / read the labelInstructions for UseControls Aphids (Greenfly, Blackfly), Leaf hoppers, Scale insects and moderate control of Whitefly.Where to Use: House plants and ornamentals garden plants (indoor); Pests: Alphids Whitefly Scale insects; Max. Application Per Year: 2; Min. Interval Between Sprays: 7 days; Latest Time of Application Before Harvest: N/AWhere to Use: Ornamentals garden plants (outdoor); Pests: Alphids Leaf-hopper; Max. Application Per Year: 2; Min. Interval Between Sprays: 7 days; Latest Time of Application Before Harvest: N/AWhere to Use: Tomato, pepper and chilli, cucumber, aubergine, courgette and summer squash (indoor and glasshouse); Pests: Alphids; Max. Application Per Year: 2; Min. Interval Between Sprays: 10 days; Latest Time of Application Before Harvest: 3 daysWhere to Use: Apple (outdoor); Pests: Alphids; Max. Application Per Year: 1; Min. Interval Between Sprays: N/A; Latest Time of Application Before Harvest: 14 daysHow to UseShake well before use1 Press down the small tab on top of the nozzle firmly, where indicated.2 At the same time, twist the nozzle to the "On" position by turning 1/4 of a turn in either direction.3 Spray thoroughly to wet upper and lower surfaces of the leaves & stems to ensure a visible even coverage, but not to run off.4 After use, twist the nozzle back to the start position, ensuring the tab has reset to the locked position.Instruction for UseWhen to UseSpray at first signs of infestation (for apples, not before flowering), make a second application when conditions favour prolonged infestation. Second application should not be made within 7-10 days after the first application.For apples only apply a single application. Refer to table for details of maximum number of sprays, minimum interval between treatments and number of days to leave between spraying and harvesting the crop.For best results, only use on plants which are actively growing.Aphids stop feeding after 1-2 hours and efficacy is visible after 1 day.The best time to spray is early morning or evening.Do not spray in bright sunlight or when plants are dry at the roots.This product may stain soft furnishings or other absorbent surfaces.Control of aphids in mature apple trees may not be achieved.Ensure spray is directed away from any surface water.Do not treat sensitive varieties with delicate foliage. It is recommended to test a small number of plants to confirm plant safety. Where significant damage is seen to plants, the possibility of effects on saved seed cannot be excluded.