Boost All Purpose Liquid Plant Food 1L

Boost All Purpose Liquid Plant Food 1LFor support, tips and advice to help your garden flourish visit gardenhealth.com
4x More blooms* more fruits & veg guaranteed* Bedding plants versus unfed.Plantsense™ technologyRich in seaweed for healthy growthEasier & faster to water with minimal surface run off & no wasteAll nutrients available for the plantNutrients optimised for all plants, composts and soil types
GB/NI Fertiliser DeclarationNPK Fertiliser Solution 6.5-3.0.95 with MicronutrientsTotal Nitrogen (N) 6.50%Ammoniacal Nitrogen (N) 0.90%Ureic Nitrogen (N) 5.50%Phosphorus Pentoxide P₂O₅, soluble in water 3.00% (1.3%P)Potassium Oxide (K₂O) Soluble in water 9.50% (7.9%K)Iron (Fe) soluble in water 0.06%ROI Fertiliser DeclarationLow Nutrient NPK Fertiliser 6.0-1.31.-7.99Total Nitrogen (N) 6.50%Ammoniacal Nitrogen (N) 0.90%Ureic Nitrogen (N) 5.50%Phosphorus (P) soluble in water 1.30%Potassium (K) soluble in water 7.99%© Westland Horticulture Limited 2021
Easy squeeze measurePlantsense Technology for All Composts & Soil Types
Pack size: 1L

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use in 4 Easy Steps1 Gently squeeze the bottle from front to back2 Fill the dosing chamber with feed (10ml) and stop squeezing3 Pour into your watering can and mix with 4.5l of water4 For ease, feed every time you water when plants are actively growing (Mar - Sept)Alternatively, mix 20ml (2x 10ml doses) in 4.5l of water and feed weekly. For small or sensitive plants use 10ml in 4.5l of water and feed weekly. To avoid plant damage do not apply directly to foliage, or in freezing conditions. Do not overdose.Wash hands after use.

