Contigo Auto-Pop Bottle 720Ml

"Pop, sip, and click — it’s easy with the Contigo® AUTOPOP™ water bottle! Fast-flow technology is designed to keep pace with any speed of life, no matter where the day leads. Poppy colors add the finishing touch, creating a vibrant bottle for high-energy people from all walks of life. With the pop of a button, the chug spout opens for convenient on-the-go, one-handed drinking. The fast-flow spout is ideal for chugging, moving in a hurry, and keeping thirst at bay. Every drink ends with a simple click that keeps leaks at bay and dirt and grime out of the way. The Contigo® AUTOPOP™ water bottle is leak-proof and has a button lock to prevent accidental spilling. This 100% BPA-free water bottle also has a convenient carry handle for easy transport. "

Since 2004, Contigo, a Newell Brands business, has engineered high quality, innovative beverage carriers aimed at discerning individuals to fit with active and ever-evolving lifestyles. Firmly focused on consumer-centric designs, the brand solves everyday consumer beverageware problems and has introduced multiple innovations. Contigo. Contigo. Rethink. Reuse. Sip Confidently.

One-handed leak-proof high flow drinking. Our AUTOPOP™ technology helps you hydrate in a hurry without losing a drop. Whether you’re taking a spinning class, hitting the trails or anytime you are in a rush, our fast-flow technology is designed to keep pace.