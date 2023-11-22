We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Contigo Auto-Pop Bottle 720Ml

"Pop, sip, and click — it’s easy with the Contigo® AUTOPOP™ water bottle!Fast-flow technology is designed to keep pace with any speed of life, no matter where the day leads. Poppy colors add the finishing touch, creating a vibrant bottle for high-energy people from all walks of life.With the pop of a button, the chug spout opens for convenient on-the-go, one-handed drinking. The fast-flow spout is ideal for chugging, moving in a hurry, and keeping thirst at bay. Every drink ends with a simple click that keeps leaks at bay and dirt and grime out of the way.The Contigo® AUTOPOP™ water bottle is leak-proof and has a button lock to prevent accidental spilling. This 100% BPA-free water bottle also has a convenient carry handle for easy transport. "
Since 2004, Contigo, a Newell Brands business, has engineered high quality, innovative beverage carriers aimed at discerning individuals to fit with active and ever-evolving lifestyles.Firmly focused on consumer-centric designs, the brand solves everyday consumer beverageware problems and has introduced multiple innovations. Contigo.Contigo. Rethink. Reuse. Sip Confidently.
One-handed leak-proof high flow drinking. Our AUTOPOP™ technology helps you hydrate in a hurry without losing a drop. Whether you’re taking a spinning class, hitting the trails or anytime you are in a rush, our fast-flow technology is designed to keep pace.
AUTOPOP™ Technology provides on-the-go, leak-proof confidenceOne-handed operation for effortless drinkingSafe drinking thanks to a protective spout cover that keeps out dirt and grimeContigo® TRITAN™ water bottles and lids are top-rack dishwasher safe for a quick, easy cleanButton lock provides added securityFolding handle ensures easy storageBPA-free, as standardComes in a choice of 2 coloursAvailable in 720 ml/24 oz

