Silent Night Airmax Topper Single

The Silentnight Airmax Mattress Topper will transform your existing mattress, providing unparalleled breathability for a comfortably refreshing night’s sleep. Specially designed to increase airflow, the Airmax topper features dual construction which allows air to move freely in-between the layers. The air mesh sides help this air to move freely around your body to keep you comfortable in every season. Deeply filled with hollowfibre, the 5cm dual layer construction also provides ultimate comfort and will help to refresh and rejuvenate any mattress.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted bed brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

UNPARALLELED BREATHABILITY: Experience unparalleled breathability with Airmax technology for a comfortably refreshing night's sleep. SUPREME COMFORT: Breathes new life into your bed by adding an extra 5cm of cushioned comfort on top of your mattress. REFRESHING: Signature mesh sides increase airflow to prevent overheating.

