We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Nuby Bath Thermometer

Nuby Bath Thermometer

4.8(140)
Write a review

£13.00

£13.00/each

Nuby Bath ThermometerNiby 155 countriesMillions of happy parents & babiesFor competitions & offers join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @nubyuk
0+ MonthsFloats in WaterAccurate, Easy to ReadFlashes when Water Too HotI'm for bed & bath time

Preparation and Usage

How to Use: To turn on the thermometer simply give it a tap or gently tap it against a firm surface. The digital display will give an accurate temperature of the bath or room.Please see guidance for the best temperature for both bedroom and bath.To check the temperature of bath water simply place the thermometer into the bath water. The temperature of the water should be approximately 37°C. The LCD screen will show the temperature, if the bath water is too hot the thermometer will indicate this by flashing red and the screen will read 'Hot'. The thermometer can also stand upright in the nursery to read room temperature. The recommended temperature is 19°C. Monitoring room temperature assists in ensuring baby is comfortable.Instructions enclosed.Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.To replace battery:Open battery cover with a coin or flat head screwdriver [Fig 1]. Replace with new CR2032 battery ensuring negative side faces down and waterproof lining is in place [Fig 2], before securing the battery cover again.

View all Baby & Toddler Toys

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here