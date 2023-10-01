Nuby Bath Thermometer Niby 155 countries Millions of happy parents & babies For competitions & offers join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram @nubyuk

0+ Months Floats in Water Accurate, Easy to Read Flashes when Water Too Hot I'm for bed & bath time

How to Use: To turn on the thermometer simply give it a tap or gently tap it against a firm surface. The digital display will give an accurate temperature of the bath or room.

Please see guidance for the best temperature for both bedroom and bath.

To check the temperature of bath water simply place the thermometer into the bath water. The temperature of the water should be approximately 37°C. The LCD screen will show the temperature, if the bath water is too hot the thermometer will indicate this by flashing red and the screen will read 'Hot'. The thermometer can also stand upright in the nursery to read room temperature. The recommended temperature is 19°C. Monitoring room temperature assists in ensuring baby is comfortable.

Instructions enclosed.

Please read and retain this information for future reference. Remove all packaging components before use.

To replace battery:

Open battery cover with a coin or flat head screwdriver [Fig 1]. Replace with new CR2032 battery ensuring negative side faces down and waterproof lining is in place [Fig 2], before securing the battery cover again.