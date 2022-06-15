Holland's Chicken & Gravy Pies 2X220g

Yummy pies
Holland pies are the best quality. Coming from " up north" Holland's pies are the one that everyone buys.
AVOID!!
Stodgy gravy pies with bits of tough chicken Avoid!!
Very tasty !
Lovely pie - would like it if Holland’s did a few more flavours.
Lovely
Lovely nice pastry and good gravy
Awful
Quite simply it was awful, took an extra 10 minutes to cook, very little chicken inside. Probably the worst pie I have ever bought, didn’t bother with the second pie, it went straight to the bin. AVOID