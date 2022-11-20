Simple 3% Vitamin B5 & Hyaluronic Acid Booster Serum 30Ml

Simple 3% Vit B5 & Hylrnic/Acd Bstr Serum 30ml

Hyaluronic acid is our hydrating, power-plumping miracle for youthful-looking skin. Safe for every skin type, Simple 3% Hyaluronic Acid + B5* Booster Serum is powered by high-performance, 95% naturally derived ingredients to supercharge your skin care routine for instant, visible results. This hydrating serum is a real multitasker; along with locking moisture into dry skin, improving skin texture and reducing fine lines, it also relieves irritation, making it the perfect partner to calm dry or sensitive skin. Packed with 3% active ingredients, it contains 0.5% hyaluronic acid, 0.5% PENTAVITIN and 2.5% provitamin B5 – the dream team for soft, plump skin. Like all Simple products, this face serum is dermatologically tested and non-comedogenic, contains no harsh chemicals and is free from alcohol, mineral oils, artificial colours and perfume. This Simple product is also PETA-Approved Vegan – we don’t test on animals anywhere in the world. Shake, drop, dab – it’s that simple. After using a cleanser, apply our non-sticky, non-greasy serum alone or mix a few drops into your favourite face moisturiser for a super-quick hydration boost. Oh, and it’s fab under makeup too. Try cocktailing it with Simple Vitamin C + E + F* Booster Serum in the morning (along with a broad-spectrum SPF 30) and 10% Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) in the evening – it goes well with both, but make sure you use them at different times (niacinamide and vitamin C get on better when used separately). The best part? Real people love it. 81% agreed their skin felt instantly soft, 80% said it looked healthy and 3 out of 4 agreed it felt instantly hydrated. The stats don’t lie, so try it yourself – we’d love to know what you think of our products, so leave us a review. *percent value represents cumulative concentration in the formula **within the stratum corneum

The hydrating kind! Simple 3% Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin B5* Booster Serum locks in moisture to make dry and sensitive skin instantly softer and more youthful-looking The ultimate hydrating serum for dry skin: hyaluronic acid holds on to surface moisture, hydrating for 72 hours while PENTAVITIN molecules penetrate the deeper** layers of your skin Containing 95% naturally derived ingredients, our one-of-a-kind face serum formula calms dry and sensitive skin, keeping it moisturised and plump from within A non-greasy, non-sticky serum = an all-round win for dry and sensitive skin! 81% of people agreed their skin felt instantly soft and 3 out of 4 said it felt instantly hydrated This Simple skin care product is PETA-Approved Vegan and contains no harsh chemicals, no alcohol, no mineral oils and no artificial colour or perfume Plays well with others! This hydrating serum is the perfect partner to our 10% Vitamin C + E + F* and 10% Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) Booster Serums

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Panthenol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Propanediol, Niacinamide, Coco-Caprylate, Polyglyceryl-6 Distearate, Tapioca Starch, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Dicaprylyl Ether, Caprylyl Glycol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Sclerotium Gum, Saccharide Isomerate, Phenoxyethanol, Citric Acid, Pantolactone, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate, Tocopherol

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

30 ℮