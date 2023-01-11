Neats Nappy Bags x300

Rubbish! A poor substitution . Tesco own brand muc
Rubbish! A poor substitution . Tesco own brand much better , these are poor , thin and very difficult to open . You just get lots !!
received as substitute, don't like, thin and small
1 star for being in a box, 1 star for actually being sent some. Was sent these Neats brand as substitute for Tesco's own nappy bags, which have always had up til now but have been out of stock online for ages. The Neats are in a cardboard box, and hence easier to store and pick from, and the box can be closed tightly as opposed to the open plastic packet of Tesco's. BUT they're still very thin and small bags, not really big enough for an actual dirty nappy let alone the associated wipes, tissues, cotton wool. More like small doggy doo doo bags. Fortunately with small hands I can manage to tie bag up, but men have no hope it seems, give up, and leave the smell to escape because they haven't tied the bag. That's what I found anyhow, and I get the blame for the bags; I didn't even choose them!. At full price they're more expensive than Tesco's so I wouldn't have had them by choice. However even these now are out of stock, and zero alternatives on Tesco online, apart from food bags. I wish they would explain why the shortage and estimate for how long we'd have to make alternative arrangements; they could put that on the out-of-stock notice. It's a nearly 10 mile round trip into town shops to search for things Tesco cannot supply currently, so that and the cost of buses and no car means once in a blue moon, as we rely on Tesco online only normally.
Terrible
Terrible quality. Very flimsy and the handles snap when you try to tie them.
Pointless. Too small and thin.
