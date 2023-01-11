We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Neats Nappy Bags X300

£1.50
Product Description

  • Neats Nappy Bags x300
  • Whether you are at home or out for the day, Neats will provide you with the hygienic and convenient answer for disposing of used disposable nappies, trainer pants and for carrying dirty reusable nappies. The fresh fragrance will mask any unpleasant smells.
  • Approximate size including handles 285 x 310mm
  • Big value
  • For hygienic nappy disposal
  • Fragranced
  • Tie close handles

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • Place the soiled nappy into the bag together with any cotton wool or wipes used during the nappy change. Tie the handles together and dispose of the bag hygienically.

Warnings

  • Warning:
  • Do not flush down the toilet. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep polythene bags away from babies, young children and pets. Do not use for carrying food.
  • This product contains a fragrance. If an allergic reaction develops, discontinue use.

Name and address

  • CeDo Limited,
  • Telford,
  • Shropshire,
  • TF7 4LZ.

Net Contents

300 x Nappy Bags

Safety information

4 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Rubbish! A poor substitution . Tesco own brand muc

1 stars

Rubbish! A poor substitution . Tesco own brand much better , these are poor , thin and very difficult to open . You just get lots !!

received as substitute, don't like, thin and small

2 stars

1 star for being in a box, 1 star for actually being sent some. Was sent these Neats brand as substitute for Tesco's own nappy bags, which have always had up til now but have been out of stock online for ages. The Neats are in a cardboard box, and hence easier to store and pick from, and the box can be closed tightly as opposed to the open plastic packet of Tesco's. BUT they're still very thin and small bags, not really big enough for an actual dirty nappy let alone the associated wipes, tissues, cotton wool. More like small doggy doo doo bags. Fortunately with small hands I can manage to tie bag up, but men have no hope it seems, give up, and leave the smell to escape because they haven't tied the bag. That's what I found anyhow, and I get the blame for the bags; I didn't even choose them!. At full price they're more expensive than Tesco's so I wouldn't have had them by choice. However even these now are out of stock, and zero alternatives on Tesco online, apart from food bags. I wish they would explain why the shortage and estimate for how long we'd have to make alternative arrangements; they could put that on the out-of-stock notice. It's a nearly 10 mile round trip into town shops to search for things Tesco cannot supply currently, so that and the cost of buses and no car means once in a blue moon, as we rely on Tesco online only normally.

Terrible

1 stars

Terrible quality. Very flimsy and the handles snap when you try to tie them.

Pointless. Too small and thin.

1 stars

Pointless. Too small and thin.

