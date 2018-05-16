Half & Half Brookie Skillet Baking Kit

Product Description
- HALF & HALF BROOKIE SKILLET
- Brownie Mix: Made in USA.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix: Made in USA.
- Skillet: Made in China. Assembled in China.
- © 2022 The Modern Gourmet International
- FSC - FSC® Recycled, Packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C147699, www.fsc.org
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Care Instructions for Skillet: Wash and dry thoroughly before use and storage. Rub a small amount of vegetable oil into skillet after every use. Acidic foods must not be left in the skillet before and after cooking. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher. Always allow your cookware to cool before cleaning. Always use silicone or wooden cooking utensils on the skillet. Suitable for electric or gas stove top and oven only. Always cook on a low heat. Not suitable for campfire, microwave or induction cooker.
- Brownie (Brown Mix) - You Will Need:
- 1 tbsp (14g) softened unsalted butter
- 2 tsp (10ml) water
- Chocolate Chip Cookie (White Mix) - You Will Need:
- 1 tbsp (14g) softened unsalted butter
- 1 tsp (5ml) vegetable oil to coat the skillet
- 1. Preheat oven to 180ºC.
- 2. Empty the brownie mix into mixing bowl and add the butter and water.
- 3. Mix until completely blended.
- 4. Use vegetable oil to coat the bottom and sides of the skillet. Grease both halves of the skillet.
- 5. Scoop the batter onto skillet and spread evenly to fill one half of the skillet.
- 6. Empty the cookie mix into a mixing bowl and add the butter and water.
- 7. Mix until completely blended.
- 8. Scoop the dough onto the skillet and spread evenly to fill the other half, next to the brownie.
- 9. Once both halves of the skillet are filled, bake for 15-18 minutes. Remove the skillet from the oven using oven gloves. Be careful as the handle will be very hot.
- 10. Serve as is or add your favourite ice cream or toppings.
Warnings
- Caution: skillet will become very hot when in use, always use oven gloves when handling.
- Please retain this information for future reference.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Importer address
- Blue Tree Ltd.,
- Beech House,
- Melbourn Science Park,
- Melbourn,
- SG8 6HB,
- UK.
Safety information
Caution: skillet will become very hot when in use, always use oven gloves when handling.
- Cast Iron Skillet
- Brownie Mix 28g e
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix 28g e

Ingredients
Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine, Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Brown Sugar, Cocoa (8%), Egg Powder, Soybean Oil, Salt, Flavourings, Raising Agent (E500), Colour (E150a)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Milk
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1623
|(kcal)
|383
|Fat (g)
|3.3
|- of which Saturates (g)
|0.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|78.3
|- of which Sugars (g)
|33.3
|Fibre (g)
|3.3
|Protein (g)
|8.3
|Salt (g)
|0.92
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.