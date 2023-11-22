Yankee Melt Burner & Wax Melt Gift Set

Share the warmth of Yankee Candle Home Inspiration with a gift they'll love. We believe in enjoying the little things in life and Yankee Candle Home Inspiration combines designs that gaurantee a smile with all the best fragrances of the season. Make every day a treat, Home Fragrance — it’s what we do.

Our Yankee Candle Home Inspiration candles are made by master candlemakers and each candle developed is a complex system of custom blended wax, a unique wick and thoughtfully selected fragrance. Every fragrance is rigorously tested by our highly experienced team of fragrance professionals to achieve a strong fragrance and quality experience.

This Yankee Candle gift set features a white ceramic wax melt burner and 4 Cherry Vanilla scented wax melts; ideal for giving to someone special Yankee Candle Home Inspiration scented wax melts bring delight to everday moments, with a host of fragrances that add a little extra joy to any occasion Custom blended wax and thoughtfully selected fragrance create a welcoming atmosphere in your home White ceramic wx melt burner complements any style of home décor Scented wax melts are easy to sample and mix to create your own custom ambiance

Produce of

Made in Czech Republic