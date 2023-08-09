Wooden Jointed Worm

Wooden worm toy with jointed body sections linked together by an elasticated cord. This jointed flexi toy can be posed into several different positions by twisting and turning the colourful sections. There are two designs available, each one with a natural wood

Preparation and Usage

Wooden worm toy with jointed body sections linked together by an elasticated cord. This jointed flexi toy can be posed into several different positions by twisting and turning the colourful sections. There are two designs available, each one with a natural wood head and five different body colours leading to a yellow tail.

Lower age limit

24 Months

upper-age-limit

70 Years