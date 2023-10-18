We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Cross Stitch Kit Assortment

Cross Stitch Kit Assortment

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.99

£5.99/each

Cross Stitch Kit Assortment
The Korbond Cross Stitch Kit is ideal for any cross stitch fans or anyone looking to try a new needlework hobby.
Fabric: 24x24cmDesign: 17x16cm
Hoop not includedCare, Repair, Create

Number of uses

14 Count

Preparation and Usage

Contents:X1 14 Count Aida Fabric, x7 Coloured Embroidery Threads,Gold Eye Embroidery Needle (no.24), Colour and Black & White Patterns, and x1 Plastic Needle Threader.Instructions1. It is recommend to start in the centre of the design. The arrows on the pattern make the centre easy to find. Identify which colour/symbol is used in the centre where you will start, this will be your starting thread colour.2. Find the centre of the fabric by folding in half horizontally, then vertically. Where the two folds intersect is the central point and where you will start stitching.3. You have the option of free stitching (no hoop) or stitching in a hoop/frame (not supplied). If stitching in a hoop/frame, secure the Aida in the hoop/frame and tighten so the fabric is pulled taut.4. Select your starting colour and cut your thread to approximately a 50cm length. Each thread consists of six strands. For cross stitching, two strands are required. Simply untwist the end of the thread and separate off two strands.5. Thread the two strands through the needle using the plastic needle threader included.6. Use the image guide below to start creating your stitches. For the first stitch, your thread is pulled through back to front, leave a tail at the back, facing the direction you plan to stitch. Then catch and secure the tail with your next few stitches.7. To change the thread, run the needle under the last few stitches on the reverse of the Aida, then cut off the end of the thread.8. Follow the pattern, using the symbols to show what colour to use for what area.Tips1. Mark off on the black and white pattern your stitches as and when you complete them. This will make it easy to keep track of which stitches have been completed.2. When stitching, if your thread becomes twisted, drop the needle letting it hang freely. The thread will untwist by itself.Please retain packaging for future reference

View all Sewing & Clothing Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here