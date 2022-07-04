Rowntree's Fruit Gums Vegan Friendly 150G

Fruity to the last
I love fruit gums. They are my favourite sweets and have been for more years than I care to remember. They are so fruity and taste superb. If you like gums, you will like these.
Delicious
Really good and having always preferred fruit gums to fruit pastilles can at last buy them - vegan even better, Lovely jubbly
FRUITY
Full of flavour. Like to keep a bag of these for when I want something sweet and fruity.
Tasty
good sweets
Sweets
Loved these since I was a kid usually buy two at a time great flavors
Terrible
Awful, stick to you teeth and aren't chewable.
not what I wanted!
too sweet and soft. ordered regular fruit gums got these. without gelatine they are too soft to suck for long, and more sugar in the ingredients than regular fruit gums. Fruit gums in the tube pack were best, and these definitely the worst from Rowntrees.
Not the hard fruit gums like I remember, more like softer and less flavourful fruit chews
Husband loves these sweets and I believe they are fat free which is even better
Not buying again
These aren’t what they used to be. They are soft but seem to have a crispy shell.