Rowntree's Fruit Gums Vegan Friendly 150G

3.7(19)Write a review
Rowntree's Fruit Gums Vegan Friendly 150G
£ 0.89
£0.59/100g

Each 8 sweets contain

Energy
260kJ
61kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
Trace

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
Trace

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

high

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1401kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit Gums
  • Visit us at www.rowntrees.co.uk, www.facebook.com/rowntrees or www.twitter.com/rowntrees.
  • Rowntree's® Fruit Gums are epically fruity-tasting gummy sweets in five delicious flavours. From blackcurrant to strawberry, lemon to lime and mouth-watering orange, everyone will find their favourite flavour. And they're now vegan friendly, for even more people to enjoy!
  • Bite into a fruit gum and release a burst of fruity flavour that lasts until the end. They're so delicious, and we don't add any artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. Make the most of every moment with the satisfyingly chewy fun of Rowntree's® Fruit Gums.
  • These brilliantly chewy sweets are brought to you by Rowntree's®, the makers of the classic Fruit Pastille. The story begins in 1862, when Henry Rowntree bought a cocoa works in York and transformed it into a confectionery company. Fruit Gums were invented in 1893, and they've been a classic ever since. Along with other tasty sweets in the Rowntree's® family, these deliciously satisfying gums are a great way to enjoy a more colourful, fruity-tasting treat time.
  • Have you tried Rowntree's® Fruit Pastilles? They're deliciously chewy, and also Vegan Friendly!
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • A sharing bag of our fruity-flavoured gums
  • Now Vegan Friendly, for even more people to enjoy!
  • Satisfyingly chewy sweets, with a softer chew we know you'll love
  • Blackcurrant, lemon, strawberry, lime and orange flavour
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Starch, Gum Arabic, Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juice (1%) (Apple, Blackcurrant, Orange, Lime, Strawberry, Lemon), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Copper Complexes of Chlorophyllins, Beta-Carotene, Curcumin), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)

Storage

For Best Before End See Base.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Love to Share
  • ...With Others
  • ...With a Movie
  • ...As a Treat
  • Know Your Servings
  • 8 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 8 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.rowntrees.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 8 sweetsReference Intake*% RI*
Energy1401kJ260kJ8400kJ
-332kcal61kcal2000kcal3%
Fat0.1gTrace70g<1%
of which: saturates0.1gTrace20g<1%
Carbohydrate81.7g15.1g260g6%
of which: sugars46.0g8.5g90g9%
Fibre1.9g0.4g--
Protein0.1g0.0g50g0%
Salt0.53g0.10g6g2%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)----
Contains approximately 8 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

IMPORTANT: YOUNG CHILDREN (LESS THAN 4 YEARS) HAVE LIMITED CHEWING ABILITY AND COULD CHOKE ON SMALL SWEETS.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

19 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Fruity to the last

5 stars

I love fruit gums. They are my favourite sweets and have been for more years than I care to remember. They are so fruity and taste superb. If you like gums, you will like these.

Delicious

5 stars

Really good and having always preferred fruit gums to fruit pastilles can at last buy them - vegan even better, Lovely jubbly

FRUITY

5 stars

Full of flavour. Like to keep a bag of these for when I want something sweet and fruity.

Tasty

4 stars

good sweets

Sweets

5 stars

Loved these since I was a kid usually buy two at a time great flavors

Terrible

1 stars

Awful, stick to you teeth and aren't chewable.

not what I wanted!

2 stars

too sweet and soft. ordered regular fruit gums got these. without gelatine they are too soft to suck for long, and more sugar in the ingredients than regular fruit gums. Fruit gums in the tube pack were best, and these definitely the worst from Rowntrees.

Not the hard fruit gums like I remember, more like

2 stars

Not the hard fruit gums like I remember, more like softer and less flavourful fruit chews

Husband loves these sweets and I believe they are

5 stars

Husband loves these sweets and I believe they are fat free which is even better

Not buying again

3 stars

These aren’t what they used to be. They are soft but seem to have a crispy shell.

