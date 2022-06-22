We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fox's Golden Crunch Creams Biscuit 200G

5(6)Write a review
Fox's Golden Crunch Creams Biscuit 200G
£ 1.00
£0.50/100g
Clubcard Price

Each biscuit contains

Energy
314kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2039kJ

Product Description

  • Oat Biscuits Sandwiched with a Vanilla Flavour Cream
  • Enjoy Wisely
  • Fox's is a registered trademark
  • Really Crunchy
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Rolled Oats (3%), Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents: Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Colour: Carotenes

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, place in an airtight container. For best before, see front of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK with Oats from UK and Austria

Number of uses

Approximately 13 servings per pack

Name and address

  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  Fox's Biscuits,

Return to

  • We'd Love to Hear from You
  • If you have any feedback simply contact us at
  • Fox's Biscuits,
  • Wellington Street,
  • Batley,
  • West Yorkshire,
  • WF17 5JE.
  • Freephone (UK) 0800 591 886
  • Mon- Fri 9am - 4:30pm
  • Careline@foxs-biscuits.co.uk
  • www.foxs-biscuits.co.uk

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer biscuit approx. 15gRI*% RI* per biscuit approx. 15g
Energy2039kJ314kJ8400kJ
-486kcal75kcal2000kcal4%
Fat21.6g3.3g70g5%
of which saturates12.1g1.9g20g10%
Carbohydrate67.7g10.4g260g4%
of which sugars38.2g5.9g90g7%
Fibre1.3g<0.5g
Protein4.6g0.7g50g1%
Salt0.47g0.07g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal----
Approximately 13 servings per pack----
6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nice light creamy biscuit to have with a cuppa.

5 stars

Nice light creamy biscuit to have with a cuppa.

Keeps well and very tasty

5 stars

Keeps well and very tasty

first time have had these, really love them.

5 stars

first time have had these, really love them.

Reminds me of biscuits I had as a kid.

5 stars

Lovely crunchy biscuits, like I remember as a kid.

nice and crunchie

5 stars

These are nice biscuits I don't usually buy these biscuits but as they were on offer I bought them

Disappointed

5 stars

My favourite but Fox’s have sneaked the size reduction in from 230g down to 200g. Very disappointing! Why don’t they be honest and put the price up if necessary.

