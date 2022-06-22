Fox's Golden Crunch Creams Biscuit 200G

Nice light creamy biscuit to have with a cuppa.
Keeps well and very tasty
first time have had these, really love them.
Reminds me of biscuits I had as a kid.
Lovely crunchy biscuits, like I remember as a kid.
nice and crunchie
These are nice biscuits I don't usually buy these biscuits but as they were on offer I bought them
Disappointed
My favourite but Fox’s have sneaked the size reduction in from 230g down to 200g. Very disappointing! Why don’t they be honest and put the price up if necessary.