Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Mince 300G

Fave vegan mince
Really good vegan mince, good taste and texture
Very tasty
Very tasty and you can do so many things. Use as you would minced beef
This mince is great! Some go too soft but this doesn’t and the taste is nice. It’s better than some of the more expensive ones. I use it in Chilli and today I’m making a Cottage style pie
For a vegan it does the job.
I made a Chilli con Carne. Taste was good but it does not break apart easily.
It’s nice if you know how to cook
Disgusting
This 'mince' is not at all nice. It leaves a horrible fatty taste in your mouth. The bolognese that I made with this went in the bin. Given as a substitution, wish I hadn't accepted it. Will go without until the frozen vegemince I usually use is back in stock. First 2 ingredients are water and oil....
Taste like mixture of plastic and cardboard. Unless you add a ton of cheeses and 2 tons of tomato sos and bucket of garlic to kill that taste of this thing...then maybe, someday when I am unconscious and drunk like a skunk with no taste and smell due to the seventh wave of covid, then maybe... but not sure!
Super tasty
I think this is great value especially for the price, tastes really nice! I’m trying to cut down on the amount of meat I eat so just picked this up as a try and I’ll definitely buy it again, tasted really nice in spag Bol and In veggie tacos.
Great Meat Free product
This is a great product. I cooked a Shepherds Pie for my Mother in Law using this and it looked just the same as my Shepherds PIe I made with Beef mince. I tasted it and I liked it. For people who have commented negatively, I suggest that you have cooked it badly or you have no taste buds.
Made a cottage pie and couldn't tell the difference from normal mince! Lovely texture as well!