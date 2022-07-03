We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Mince 300G

3.5(13)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Mince 300G
£ 1.95
£6.50/kg

1/3 of a pack

Energy
947kJ
227kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
14.2g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.91g

medium

15%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Seasoned meat-free mince made from soya, wheat and pea protein.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Lightly seasoned soya, wheat and pea protein. Perfect for chilli or bolognese The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sunflower Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate (8%), Wheat Gluten (7%), Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein Isolate (2.5%), Thickener (Methyl Cellulose), Onion, Pea Protein Isolate, Oat Fibre, Tomato Powder, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Garlic Purée, Yeast Extract, Vinegar, Flavouring (contains Soya, Wheat), Spices, Beetroot Powder, Salt, Preservative (Lactic Acid), Paprika, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Powder, Iron, Vitamin B12.

Allergy Information

  • The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

View all Mince

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

13 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fave vegan mince

5 stars

Really good vegan mince, good taste and texture

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty and you can do so many things. Use as you would minced beef

This mince is great! Some go too soft but this doe

4 stars

This mince is great! Some go too soft but this doesn’t and the taste is nice. It’s better than some of the more expensive ones. I use it in Chilli and today I’m making a Cottage style pie

For a vegan it does the job.

4 stars

I made a Chilli con Carne. Taste was good but it does not break apart easily.

It’s nice if you know how to cook

5 stars

It’s nice if you know how to cook

Disgusting

1 stars

This 'mince' is not at all nice. It leaves a horrible fatty taste in your mouth. The bolognese that I made with this went in the bin. Given as a substitution, wish I hadn't accepted it. Will go without until the frozen vegemince I usually use is back in stock. First 2 ingredients are water and oil....

Taste like mixture of plastic and cardboard. Unles

1 stars

Taste like mixture of plastic and cardboard. Unless you add a ton of cheeses and 2 tons of tomato sos and bucket of garlic to kill that taste of this thing...then maybe, someday when I am unconscious and drunk like a skunk with no taste and smell due to the seventh wave of covid, then maybe... but not sure!

Super tasty

5 stars

I think this is great value especially for the price, tastes really nice! I’m trying to cut down on the amount of meat I eat so just picked this up as a try and I’ll definitely buy it again, tasted really nice in spag Bol and In veggie tacos.

Great Meat Free product

5 stars

This is a great product. I cooked a Shepherds Pie for my Mother in Law using this and it looked just the same as my Shepherds PIe I made with Beef mince. I tasted it and I liked it. For people who have commented negatively, I suggest that you have cooked it badly or you have no taste buds.

Made a cottage pie and couldn't tell the differenc

5 stars

Made a cottage pie and couldn't tell the difference from normal mince! Lovely texture as well!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here