Lindahl's Pro Plus Banoffee Fat Free Quark 150G

Fat Free Quark with Banana and Caramel Flavour and Sweeteners. It is important to have a varied diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.

Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.

No.1 in Sweden* *In value sales of the quark segment. (Nielsen, 2020)

18g Protein Per Pot 50/50 Whey Casein High Protein Fat Free Low Sugar Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 150G

High Protein Fat Free Low Sugar

Ingredients

Quark (Skimmed Milk, Whey Proteins (from Milk), Lactic Cultures, Microbial Rennet), Banana Caramel Flavour Preparation [Water, Modified Maize Starch, Colour (Carotenes), Safflower Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Spirulina Concentrate, Natural Flavourings, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K)]

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

150g