Clubcard Price

Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream 465Ml

4.8(52)Write a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream 465Ml

£4.80
£1.04/100ml

£5 off when you spend £15 or more on selected Frozen foods. Enter eCoupon code GRKJJL at checkout (case sensitive). T&C's apply. Coupon valid for orders delivered or collected between 30/08/22 - 19/09/22

Product Description

  • Strawberry cheesecake ice cream with sweetened strawberry pieces and a cookie swirl (9%)
  • This Ben & Jerry's frozen dessert includes strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a cookie swirl. If you can think of a more strawberrily perfect flavour combination, let us know because we think this is tough to beat.
  • Think of your favourite creamy cheesecake, topped with sweet fruit (but not too sweet), backed by a light crust. Now, that’s a heavenly dessert. And guess what? For strawberry cheesecake lovers who’ve always wanted to have their cheesecake and scoop it, too, we’ve created a flavour jam-packed with strawberry cheesecake-greatness and a fantastic cookie swirl. It’s everything you love about cheesecake and everything you love about Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, combined.
  • Strawberry Cheesecake routinely ranks among our top 10 flavours every year. Could it be the cookie swirl? That crunch is indeed the ideal complement to all that creamy ice cream. Or is it the strawberries? Bursting with fruity goodness, they somehow seem even more delicious in the middle of all that ice cream. Truth is, everybody probably has their reason for loving Strawberry Cheesecake. And they’re all exactly right.
  • The cocoa, sugar, and vanilla in Ben & Jerry’s ice cream comes from Fairtrade certified producers. Caring Dairy farmers supply us with all the milk and cream in our tubs. We only use cage-free eggs. And our packaging is always responsibly sourced.
  • If you can't get enough of our ice cream, why not try our other flavours? We've got Netflix & Chilll'd ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls & brownie pieces or Cookie Dough with vanilla ice cream and chunks of chocolate chip cookie dough. There are many more flavours of our ice cream tubs so give them all a try!
  • Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream tub
  • This frozen dessert contains strawberry cheesecake ice cream with strawberries and a cookie swirl
  • Ben & Jerry's operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers and neighbours alike
  • This frozen dessert includes Fairtrade certified sugar
  • This Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is Kosher certified
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for this ice cream tub
  • Pack size: 465ML

Information

Ingredients

cream (MILK) (24%), water, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, strawberry puree (6%), strawberry pieces (4%), icing sugar, vegetable oils (fully refined soybean, rapeseed), free range EGG yolk, corn starch, WHEAT flour, wholemeal WHEAT flour, fresh cheese (MILK) (0.9%), MILK fat, stabilisers (pectin, guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), lemon juice concentrate, salt, molasses, emulsifier (SOY lecithins), natural flavouring, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), honey, elderberry juice concentrate, acidity regulator (lactic acid). > Sugar (excluding icing sugar), honey: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 17%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

465 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1021 kJ909 kJ909 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)243 kcal216 kcal216 kcal0%
Fat (g)14 g12 g12 g17%
of which saturates (g)7.4 g6.6 g6.6 g33%
Carbohydrate (g)27 g24 g24 g9%
of which sugars (g)24 g21 g21 g23%
Protein (g)3.3 g2.9 g2.9 g6%
Salt (g)0.21 g0.19 g0.19 g3%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 5 portions)----
52 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

B & J strawberry cheesecake Ice cream

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I love Ben and Jerry's range of ice cream but the strawberry cheesecake one is my new favourite. It tastes just like a strawberry cheesecake with pieces of strawberry and biscuit incased in a vanilla ice cream. Very delicious and tasty.

Devine!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Simply delicious! Perfect for one; begrudgingly just enough if I have to share :) Definitely doesn't stay in the freezer long. If I'm honest I think this flavour just beats my usual cookie dough for favourite but I might have to try both again just to be sure!

Delicious

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Ben and Jerry's are a great movie snack, I love all the flavours they have, they're a guilty pleasure. And this strawberry cheesecake is no exception. It has little chewy bits in that are so good, they must be the cheesecake part. And the strawberry part is just right, not to tart and not to sweet. It's just right a lovely creamy delicious ice cream.

All time favorite!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

My favorite brand! You will never disappointed with Ben & Jerry Ice cream! My all time favorite strawberry cheesecake! You can taste the real cheesecake and the whole strawberries in one tube. Great quality and taste really good! My best buddy with Netflix! Definitely must have!

Way over priced

4 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I had two different flavoured tubs of these an I after say they are not really something I would recommend want two sure if I thought they was bland on the flavour or just lacked an ingredient just didnt taste right. Obviously others will have a different opinion on these and I will try other flavours as i could like one. But the cookie dough and salted caramel just wasnt for me.

Nice

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Lovely. Nice sized tub which means it's sharable and no need for a trip back to the freezer after. Tastes really nice and loads of surprises inside. Would definitely have again and even try some different flavours.

Nothing special

3 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Was ok but nothing special as it took ages to try n get us as they never had it in anytime a tired just got it the other day it's something different but not brilliant but ok if u didn't have nothing else

Deliciously delicious my new favourite

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Wow I didn't think anything could beat cookie dough but strawberry cheesecake has it is lovely fresh strawberry flavoured and once you open you won't stop till it's all gone and I didn't share as it was too nice for anyone who wasn't me ha ha

Superb ice cream!!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I have tried quite a few varieties of Ben and Jerry's ice cream, so I was very excited to try this one, and it didn't let me down, really excellent quality, creamy and delicious, and I also love cheesecake so it was a double whammy!!

1-10 of 52 reviews

