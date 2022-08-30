Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream 465Ml

B & J strawberry cheesecake Ice cream
I love Ben and Jerry's range of ice cream but the strawberry cheesecake one is my new favourite. It tastes just like a strawberry cheesecake with pieces of strawberry and biscuit incased in a vanilla ice cream. Very delicious and tasty.
Devine!
Simply delicious! Perfect for one; begrudgingly just enough if I have to share :) Definitely doesn't stay in the freezer long. If I'm honest I think this flavour just beats my usual cookie dough for favourite but I might have to try both again just to be sure!
Delicious
Ben and Jerry's are a great movie snack, I love all the flavours they have, they're a guilty pleasure. And this strawberry cheesecake is no exception. It has little chewy bits in that are so good, they must be the cheesecake part. And the strawberry part is just right, not to tart and not to sweet. It's just right a lovely creamy delicious ice cream.
All time favorite!
My favorite brand! You will never disappointed with Ben & Jerry Ice cream! My all time favorite strawberry cheesecake! You can taste the real cheesecake and the whole strawberries in one tube. Great quality and taste really good! My best buddy with Netflix! Definitely must have!
Way over priced
I had two different flavoured tubs of these an I after say they are not really something I would recommend want two sure if I thought they was bland on the flavour or just lacked an ingredient just didnt taste right. Obviously others will have a different opinion on these and I will try other flavours as i could like one. But the cookie dough and salted caramel just wasnt for me.
Nice
Lovely. Nice sized tub which means it's sharable and no need for a trip back to the freezer after. Tastes really nice and loads of surprises inside. Would definitely have again and even try some different flavours.
Nothing special
Was ok but nothing special as it took ages to try n get us as they never had it in anytime a tired just got it the other day it's something different but not brilliant but ok if u didn't have nothing else
Deliciously delicious my new favourite
Wow I didn't think anything could beat cookie dough but strawberry cheesecake has it is lovely fresh strawberry flavoured and once you open you won't stop till it's all gone and I didn't share as it was too nice for anyone who wasn't me ha ha
Superb ice cream!!
I have tried quite a few varieties of Ben and Jerry's ice cream, so I was very excited to try this one, and it didn't let me down, really excellent quality, creamy and delicious, and I also love cheesecake so it was a double whammy!!