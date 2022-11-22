Calpol Vapour Plug In & Nightlight 3+ Months Lavender and Chamomile

The Calpol® Vapour Plug & Nightlight contains a blend of aromatic oils including lavender, chamomile, menthol, camphor and eucalyptus. These oils help to soothe and comfort your child at night time whilst helping to ease breathing. The plug comes with 3 refill pads, and each easy-to-replace refill pad provides up to 8 hours soothing night-time comfort. The Calpol® Vapour Plug & Nightlight now has a soft orange nightlight, which is activated at night when your lights go out. It can be used from 3 months, and is suitable for grown ups too! The Calpol® Vapour Plug & Nightlight is a non-medicine, and can be used in conjunction with any Calpol® product. Always Read The Label.

Calpol® is a registered trademark.

Plug In New soft orange nightlight Up to 8 Hours Release Contains Vapour Plug & 3 Refill Pads Simple to use just plug it in! For Easy Breathing Easy-to-replace refill pads last up to 8-hours Nightlight is activated at night when your lights go out

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use 1. A) Cut across the top of the foil pouch to expose pad. B) Using the foil to hold the pad, slide the pad into the slot of the vapour plug. C) When replacing a used pad, inserting a fresh pad will push out the old one. Dispose of used pads safely without touching them directly. Always wash hands after replacing pads. 2. Connect to power supply with the nightlight at the bottom. When using the vapour plug with a pad inserted, do not leave the unit in the plug socket for more than 16 hours at a time. After 16 hours, unplug the unit for a few hours before using again. Replace the pad before next use. Do not disassemble unit or nightlight. Nightlight goes on when the light goes out. When nightlight burns out replace entire unit. Do not block airflow of vapour plug unit or light sensor on bottom. If the light sensor is blocked the nightlight will stay on. 3. Unplug the vapour plug when not in use. To Insert a New Pad Allow the unit to cool for 10 minutes. Open a refill pad as described above. Inserting a new pad will push out the old one. Be careful whilst removing and inserting the new pads as the device contains hot surfaces. Remove and discard the old pad to use the nightlight alone. Use only Calpol® Vapour Plug Refill Pads with the Calpol® Vapour Plug & Nightlight. Tips for Use: - Allow 60-90 minutes for vapour to fill the room. - Strength of vapour will vary depending on room size and ventilation. - Vapour will be stronger, the closer the unit is to the user. Important: Read the carton and enclosed safety information leaflet before using this product, and retain for future use.

Lower age limit

3 Months