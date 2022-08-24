Tesco Macaroni Cheese 750G

Good quality for the price
I like it! Its creamy yes but for the price its worth it. i put it a little higher in the oven about 10 mins before its due to come out to crisp the top a bit
Not good enough to recommend.
Just okay, bordering on not really. Pasta was weird texture (yes I know it's a ready meal, but I have had and enjoyed Tesco Macaroni Cheese before...). The sauce barely tasted of anything. I have had this before and it has really gone down in quality. (One of many negative reviews lately...every order at least 4-5 bad Tesco own brand products...very disappointed!)
Poor quality
It was watery and tasteless did not enjoy atall
Creamy and Cheesy
Delicious! Really flavourful, you get plenty for the portion so it's great for sharing as part of a bigger meal or to take to BBQs or parties as a dish for everyone to enjoy. Plenty of creamy cheese and feels like a real treat!
Cheesy Macaroni Goodness!
This macaroni cheese dish is great. The sauce has the perfect consistency; it isn't too sparse, or too runny and it's full of taste. The size of this package is also quite generous, so it feeds two as a main meal, or you could have it as a side dish for the whole family to share. I was impressed by the taste of this dish and the kids loved it too! I'll be sure to buy this again!
An ideal meal for two people. A convenient, quick meal with salad, especially after a long day at work, a walk or a workout at the gym. Creamy with plenty of sauce. It needs a bit of extra seasoning, hence 4 stars. I added a dollop of dijon mustard and crumble some cooked bacon on top. Delicious!
Very tasty and good value
Mega cheesy
This was a full blown meal for myself and 3 other adults, once I’d added some salad on the side. As a meal for 4, it is a total bargain, especially with the cost of food rising. It was really quick to cook, filling and tasty. I love cheese so sprinkled some extra cheese on the top of my portion of the meal, it made it stringy and even more creamy. I couldn’t fault this ready meal. I’m absolutely buying it again
Yummy Mac & Cheese, ticked all the right boxes. My children shared the portion and they enjoyed it! Very cheesy and comforting. Good value for the price too!
Macaroni Cheese to please!
This is very tasty macaroni cheese - good as it is but if you want to add black pepper than great too. It’s ideal to for sharing and perfect for us as we are 3. Marconi cheese is a firm favourite for my so. And he enjoyed this. I would highly recommend.