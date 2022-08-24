We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Macaroni Cheese 750G

Tesco Macaroni Cheese 750G
1/2 of a pack

Energy
2376kJ
566kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
19.1g

medium

27%of the reference intake
Saturates
11.0g

high

55%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.7g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.48g

medium

25%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 634kJ / 151kcal

Product Description

  • Macaroni pasta in cheese sauce topped with mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Our Italian Ready Meals are made with the best quality ingredients. Enjoy as oven ready or as a microwave meal for your convenience.
  • A Taste of Italy Macaroni in a creamy cheese sauce finished with mature Cheddar
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Whole Milk, Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (10%), Single Cream (Milk), Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), White Pepper, Butter (Milk), Mustard Seed, Spirit Vinegar, Whey (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50-55 mins For best results oven heat. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 8 mins 30 secs / 900W 7 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W 16 mins 30 secs / 900W 13 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • Allow tray to stand to regain its rigidity.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (375g)
Energy634kJ / 151kcal2376kJ / 566kcal
Fat5.1g19.1g
Saturates2.9g11.0g
Carbohydrate18.7g69.9g
Sugars2.1g7.7g
Fibre1.6g6.1g
Protein6.8g25.4g
Salt0.40g1.48g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
13 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Good quality for the price

4 stars

I like it! Its creamy yes but for the price its worth it. i put it a little higher in the oven about 10 mins before its due to come out to crisp the top a bit

Not good enough to recommend.

3 stars

Just okay, bordering on not really. Pasta was weird texture (yes I know it's a ready meal, but I have had and enjoyed Tesco Macaroni Cheese before...). The sauce barely tasted of anything. I have had this before and it has really gone down in quality. (One of many negative reviews lately...every order at least 4-5 bad Tesco own brand products...very disappointed!)

Poor quality

1 stars

It was watery and tasteless did not enjoy atall

Creamy and Cheesy

5 stars

Delicious! Really flavourful, you get plenty for the portion so it's great for sharing as part of a bigger meal or to take to BBQs or parties as a dish for everyone to enjoy. Plenty of creamy cheese and feels like a real treat!

Cheesy Macaroni Goodness!

5 stars

This macaroni cheese dish is great. The sauce has the perfect consistency; it isn't too sparse, or too runny and it's full of taste. The size of this package is also quite generous, so it feeds two as a main meal, or you could have it as a side dish for the whole family to share. I was impressed by the taste of this dish and the kids loved it too! I'll be sure to buy this again!

An ideal meal for two people. A convenient, quick

4 stars

An ideal meal for two people. A convenient, quick meal with salad, especially after a long day at work, a walk or a workout at the gym. Creamy with plenty of sauce. It needs a bit of extra seasoning, hence 4 stars. I added a dollop of dijon mustard and crumble some cooked bacon on top. Delicious!

Very tasty and good value

5 stars

Very tasty and good value

Mega cheesy

5 stars

This was a full blown meal for myself and 3 other adults, once I’d added some salad on the side. As a meal for 4, it is a total bargain, especially with the cost of food rising. It was really quick to cook, filling and tasty. I love cheese so sprinkled some extra cheese on the top of my portion of the meal, it made it stringy and even more creamy. I couldn’t fault this ready meal. I’m absolutely buying it again

Yummy Mac & Cheese, ticked all the right boxes. My

4 stars

Yummy Mac & Cheese, ticked all the right boxes. My children shared the portion and they enjoyed it! Very cheesy and comforting. Good value for the price too!

Macaroni Cheese to please!

5 stars

This is very tasty macaroni cheese - good as it is but if you want to add black pepper than great too. It’s ideal to for sharing and perfect for us as we are 3. Marconi cheese is a firm favourite for my so. And he enjoyed this. I would highly recommend.

