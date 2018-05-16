We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tropical Vibes Lemonade Sassy Strawberry 300Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tropical Vibes Lemonade Sassy Strawberry 300Ml
£1.00
£0.33/100ml

Product Description

  • Lemon & Strawberry Flavour Drink
  • Sweet, sharp and hella naughty, we're sassy and we don't care who knows it. Keep the vibe alive!
  • Real Lemon Bits
  • Keep the Vibe Alive!
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (6%), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (0.1%), Lemon Pulp (0.1%), Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Calcium Carbonate, Stabiliser: Gum Arabic, Antioxidant: Alpha-Tocopherol, Flavours, Colour: Allura Red*, *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best Before End - see neck of bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.
  • Shake well before opening.

Name and address

  • JRP Foods,
  • Suite 715,
  • 8 Shepherd Market,
  • Mayfair,
  • London,
  • W1J 7JY.

Return to

  • JRP Foods,
  • Suite 715,
  • 8 Shepherd Market,
  • Mayfair,
  • London,
  • W1J 7JY.
  • tropicalvibes.info

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy203kJ/48kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrates12g
of which sugars12g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein<0.5g
Salt0g
View all African & Caribbean

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here