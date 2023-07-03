Tommee Tippee Closer To Nature Advanced 2 Anticolic Fast Flow Teats 6M+

T/T CLTN ADV 2 ANTICOLIC FAST FLOW TEATS 6M+ Brighter futures™ Is our plan to protect the planet. It means doing important things like removing all single-use plastic from our teat packaging.

Good to know! These teats are Only Suitable for use with advanced anti-colic bottles.

Go with the flow Does your baby... take more than 20 minutes to feed? Do they fall asleep or tug at the teat during a feed? Then maybe it's time for a teat with a faster flow. Our skin soft silicone teats come in different flow rates to keep up with your growing baby - and they all stretch and flex just like mum's breast. 0m+ vari flow 3m+ med flow 6m+ fast flow Every baby is unique so this is just a guide.

The most breast-like teat ever BPA free

Made in China

2 x Teats

Important instructions are included inside. Please read and retain for future reference. Change me If I get damaged or bitten by tiny teeth. Don't forget to swap to a faster flow rate as your baby grows.

6 Months